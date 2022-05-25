Incumbent State Rep. Joe Faust, who has represented District 94 in the Fairhope area since 2002, was upset by former Fairhope Public Works Director Jennifer Fidler, who ran on a campaign of being younger and more proactive. Although the results were unofficial, with 93 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Fidler won some 63 percent of the vote.

It appears Fidler will be one of three women who stand to replace male counterparts in the Baldwin County legislative delegation.

In neighboring House District 95 which represents Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, insurance agent Francis Holk Jones appears to have avoided a runoff with either of the two other Republican candidates, Reginald Pulliam and Michael Ludvigsen. With 93 percent of precincts reporting, Holk-Jones had 65 percent of the vote.

The race was much tighter for House District 64 in central Baldwin County, where Donna Givens had a slight lead over Angelo Fermo. With 15 of 16 precincts reporting, Givens had 51 percent to Fermo’s 48 percent.

On the Eastern Shore, incumbent State Rep. Matt Simpson narrowly earned a second term in House District 96, withstanding a challenge from Danielle Duggar by winning 55 percent of the vote. In Senate District 22, 55 percent of Baldwin voters endorsed incumbent Greg Albritton over challenger Stephen Sexton, although the district now represents portions of five other counties.

On the Baldwin County Commission, incumbent District 4 Commissioner Skip Gruber withstood a challenge from Chris Crawford by earning 55 percent of the vote. Separately, the open District 2 seat was forced into a runoff between retired State Trooper Matt McKenzie of Barnwell and businessman Steve Carey of Daphne, who earned 40 and 34 percent of the vote, respectively. A third Republican candidate, Jonathan Armstong, earned 24 percent of the vote.

A county school board race between incumbent JaNay Dawson and challenger Rondi Kirby was too close to call; Just 19 votes separated the two after 11 of 12 precincts had reported.

As for the statewide races, it appears Baldwin voters were reluctant to endorse incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey. Although Ivey won just over 50 percent of the county’s Republican vote, Lindy Blanchard gained the second most votes with 24 percent, followed by Tim James with roughly 12 percent.

Baldwin voters were even less unanimous in the Senate race, where frontrunner Katie Britt garnered only 46 percent of the vote. On the other hand, 29 percent of Baldwin voters cast a ballot for Mo Brooks, while 21 percent favored Mike Durant.