Editor:

My daughter performed last week with Classical Ballet of Mobile in its beautiful spring performance. I want our community to know that traditional classical ballet is flourishing!

Artistic Director Winthrop Corey is leading CBM now, and his training and polished performances are onstage again. He artfully presented students and advanced dancers together with stunning professionals from Ballet Palm Beach, who gave thrilling and moving performances.

I am grateful to have CBM training my daughter and giving her performing opportunities in such an elegant and professional manner. Our performing arts community grew by leaps and bounds with its presentation! Thank you, Classical Ballet of Mobile.

Connie Hughey

Mobile