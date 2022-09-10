By RANDY KENNEDY

First, Cole Blaylock was the star. Then, Joe Lott took his turn in the spotlight. Ultimately, Lott and Blaylock both starred in UMS-Wright’s 35-28 win over Gulf Shores in a battle of top-five teams in Class 5A Friday night at the Bulldogs’ home field.

The No. 1 Bulldogs scored on all three of their first-half possessions to take a 21-7 lead. Blaylock gained 87 of his 125 yards in the first half.

“We had held back some things on offense that we hadn’t shown until this game,” said UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis, who employed Blaylock and Lott at quarterback for the entire first quarter before bringing in regular starter Sutton Snypes in the second quarter. “But we couldn’t slow them down in the second half.”

Fourth-ranked Gulf Shores repeatedly pulled within seven points in the second half but never caught up. The Dolphins got possession of the ball with 2:30 remaining at the UMS-Wright 38. But after one first down, Brendon Byrd’s final pass was batted down by Lott to end the threat.

No. 1 UMS-Wright (4-0) will host Vigor in another key Region 1 game next week, while Gulf Shores (3-1) will host LeFlore.