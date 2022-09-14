When people think of Mobile’s Bankhead Tunnel, they think of children holding their breath as they ride “underwater” to the beach, a silver screen icon named Tallulah and an immovable “can opener” peeling back the tops of big-rig trucks as they crash into its facade over and over again on social media.

Almost 14,000 vehicles rolled through the 3,389-foot-long tunnel on U.S. Route 98 in 2021, 80 years after it opened, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT). But many Mobilians show more interest in the handful of travelers who do not pass beneath the tunnel’s 12-foot-high entryway or, in rare instances, pass through with not much of their vehicles left.

There are many signals in place to warn drivers of the tunnel’s low clearance. Bold letters on the asphalt leading into the tunnel’s mouth scream no trucks may enter. Flashing screens remind drivers the clearance is one fatal foot too short for the average 18-wheeler. Bumpers dangle from chains to strike against the tops of trucks as they roll ever closer, while a laser-activated siren wails out a final warning.

Scars on both entrances gleaming a silvery gray against pristine paint remind passersby that 56 accidents have happened in or around the tunnel since 2018, which is as far back as ALDOT’s records go. Last year, the agency counted 10. This year, with only three months left in 2022, the count is up to 11.

But the tunnel still stands after eight decades of bumps, crashes and scrapes. John Sledge, an author and architectural historian with the Mobile Historic Development Commission, called the tunnel’s construction and design “revolutionary for transportation in Mobile,” connecting downtown to the Causeway with a quicker, more direct route than those built before it.

THE SOUTH’S FIRST “TUBE”

The original Cochrane Bridge was built in the 1920s as a vertical lift bridge drivers could travel over and ships could float under into and out of Mobile. Before that, drivers could only cross the bay on a ferry. Sledge explained the frequent delays caused by river traffic, and the bridge being four miles north of Government Street, made truckers and travelers complain for a better alternative.

The Great Depression that followed a nationwide economic downturn in 1929 paradoxically offered a solution in the form of grant money available through federal improvement programs, he said. Project managers and engineers decided a tunnel would be more appropriate than a bridge because they did not want to impede the city’s port traffic and did not have the money or ability to build a big enough bridge.

Work began in December 1938 with $1.5 million granted by the Public Works Administration and a $2.5 million loan from the Reconstruction Finance Corporation. Rather than bore under the river, engineers decided to dredge a trench. Seven steel tubes built by the Alabama Dry Dock and Shipbuilding Company (ADDSCO) were then lined up, layered with concrete and sunk into the river one by one. Once in the river, collars of concrete and steel linked the tubes together. The tunnel was then pumped free of water and tiled, Sledge said.

According to the Mobile Press-Register’s Progress Edition published after the tunnel opened for traffic on Feb. 20, 1941, more than 1 million blue and white tiles lined the walls beside and above the roadway.

“If all the pieces of tile used in constructing the Bankhead Tunnel were laid end to end they would reach more than 70 miles,” an article reads. “If you don’t feel like laying them end to end, place them on top of each other — à la pancake style — and you would have 27 stacks as high as the Empire State Building.”

Many stories often referred to the tunnel simply as the “tube,” and emphasized its novelty as the first river traffic tube in the South. At the time, the tunnel was one of seven across the country, with two in New York and the other four in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Michigan and California.

The issue also told drivers they would contribute a 25-cent toll to help pay the tunnel’s $4 million price tag, assured them “even if [a] ship should happen to sink right there in mid-channel, the structure of the tunnel is strong enough to support such gargantuan weight several times multiplied”; reminded them to stay at least 75 feet away from the car ahead; and prohibited “overloaded vehicles, machines with inadequate brakes, gasoline tank-trucks, slow-moving automobiles and vehicles transporting explosives or chemicals” from entering the tunnel.

Emphasizing its strength, engineers also told the Press-Register the tunnel would provide “an impregnable bomb shelter” if an air raid should fly over Mobile. The tunnel prepared for a more deadly kind of attack when it was a nuclear fallout shelter during the Cold War decades, Sledge said.

A ship has never struck the tunnel, he continued, but its strength was almost tested a few years ago when the captain of a Norwegian tanker vessel with a fire onboard nearly dropped the ship’s anchor on top of it, hesitating only because a bar pilot stopped him.

The city invited the public to walk through the tunnel when it opened, but the Press-Register reported the wife of Harry Sauer, whose Florida company handled the electric work, beat them all on the night of Jan. 29 when she stepped through the last bulkhead and strolled out the other side.

John H. Bankhead, for whom the tunnel was formally christened in September 1939, was an Alabama Democrat who served in both houses of Congress for three decades, from 1887 until he died in 1920, according to the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress. Though he supported convict leasing and voted against the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, Bankhead worked to improve Alabama’s waterways, according to an entry in the “Encyclopedia of Alabama.”

Bankhead’s two sons joined him in the federal government, while his daughter worked as director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History for almost four decades. His granddaughter Tallulah Bankhead was a famous face of stage and screen during the 20th century, and flaunted her connection to the tunnel.

“She kept Bankhead Tunnel postcards and would give them out to friends,” Sledge said. “And when she visited Mobile, she actually hired a taxi, had it take her through the Bankhead Tunnel and she whooped and hollered and waved a Confederate flag.”

“BUT PEOPLE SEEM TO KEEP GOING”

On his way downtown through the Bankhead Tunnel six years ago, Sledge hit the brakes when an 18-wheeler slammed into the entrance.

“It stopped it cold,” he said. “Crap was falling off the truck.”

ALDOT spokesperson James Gordon remembered the warnings he heard about the tunnel when he worked as a journalist at WALA-TV in the 1990s.

“We had signs on the side of our live units because back then we used microwave trucks that had masts on them,” he said. “And the sign said, ‘Do not drive this truck through the Bankhead Tunnel.’”

Modern technology serves a dual role as the reason drivers collide into the tunnel and as the reason people hear about the accidents, he continued.

“It’s always been an issue with drivers who don’t pay attention to the clearance. Now it’s like anything else out there — it’s posted on social media,” Gordon said. “The GPS on your phone is taking you that route but it doesn’t tell you the clearance is 12 feet. … People punch in ‘Mobile, Alabama,’ and they just go on their merry way. They don’t pay attention to signs.”

Russell Pilling, a professional driver and teacher of 17 years at Theodore’s Premier Driving Academy, said a commercial GPS takes a truck’s height into account when routing trips, unlike the GPS apps many people use on their phones. Students of his commercial driving program learn to trust them for directions instead of their phones, he explained. Pilling said a commercial GPS can be purchased at any truck stop for about $200, and they work for cars, too.

But beyond that, Pilling said, drivers must pay better attention behind the wheel, no matter how tall their vehicle is.

“If you can’t see all the lights and bells and whistles going on, that’s driver error,” he said.

He also said there should be more measures on the downtown side of the tunnel to make drivers aware their vehicle won’t fit through the entrance before they run out of time to change course. The hanging bumpers will alert a driver on the tunnel’s eastern side and make them turn around nine times out of 10, Pilling said.

At Bishop State Community College, Bradley Wallace said students in the commercial vehicle driving course learn to “look at the big picture when driving.” The program’s lead instructor said drivers must keep a continuous watch on all sides of their vehicle no matter its size.

“The rule is the same no [matter] what vehicle they drive,” Wallace wrote in an email. “The majority of the accidents with the Bankhead Tunnel [are caused by] out-of-town drivers using a GPS for navigation. That is still no excuse for running into anything with your vehicle. But it explains a lot.”

He added drivers who are distracted or inexperienced behind the wheel are not “getting the big picture” that is necessary for safe travel.

At the Two Men and a Truck franchises in Foley and Mobile, on either side of the tunnel, Denise Blaisdell said new drivers watch videos about it before they do anything else.

“We’re a small business, we’re all really aware of it,” she said.

In addition to having truck-specific GPS units that remind drivers of the vehicle’s 13-foot clearance, the regional vice president of operations said drivers are tested on their ability to navigate the low-hanging trees of Mobile’s Garden District and Midtown.

“When we drive them to the Bankhead and around it, we let them know this is what [they] saw in the videos,” Blaisdell said. “They hear all the time, ‘No Bankhead, No Bankhead.’”

After the training, new drivers are not even allowed to go on assignments without another more experienced driver. The Two Men and a Truck vehicles that hit the tunnel recently were not from her franchises, she said, noting both drivers came from out of state.

“If you’re coming from another state, you’ve never heard of the Bankhead Tunnel,” Blaisdell said.

Though ALDOT’s records only go back four years, professional golfer John Daly joined the ranks of tunnel-related accidents when he scraped the top of his RV while driving through the downtown entrance in June 2009.

Stephen Moore of Moore Law Firm represented the man whose Cadillac was damaged when the air conditioning unit fell off the top of Daly’s RV.

“He didn’t know it came off,” Moore said of Daly, who Moore said drove through the tunnel and made it to Daphne before police pulled him over and told him what happened. “We got all kinds of hate calls [saying], ‘I can’t believe you’re suing John Daly!’”

He helped the driver file a property damage claim on the car and no lawsuit ever came from the accident. He called it “an open and shut deal.”

Daly declined to comment.

Moore, like Sledge, recalled being stuck in the tunnel 12 years ago when a truck crashed into the entrance. Moore said 45 minutes passed before ALDOT backed out every car in line.

Gordon said ALDOT’s engineers inspect the tunnel after every accident for damage and structural integrity. The most that has ever been replaced, he said, were light fixtures on the tunnel’s ceiling, “but the structure is, from what I’ve been told, intact. It’s fine, it’s safe.”

As for changing GPS apps to take the height of the Bankhead Tunnel and other tunnels across the country into consideration for travelers, Gordon said Google Maps and others have not responded to ALDOT’s proposals “in a positive way yet.”

He said drivers should see the many signs and hear the many warnings, “but people seem to keep going.”

ALDOT’s engineers are still searching for other ways to prevent accidents, according to Gordon.

“There’s probably something else that can be done, but we’re looking to see what works best,” he explained, noting too many signs can be as confusing for drivers as too few.

Still, Gordon said it is the driver’s responsibility to be aware of the warnings because they are responsible for repairs and the citation that comes with them.

The Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge and George Wallace Tunnel are alternatives available for those driving vehicles taller than 12 feet.

“It’s not like there’s not another option,” he said.

“WE DEPEND ON THE BANKHEAD”

Considering the Cochrane Bridge, the Bankhead Tunnel, the George Wallace Tunnel, the Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge and the projected Mobile River Bridge, Sledge noted “a constant thread through the 20th century on improving transportation across the Bay.”

“The trend has always been for better, faster, larger, bigger scale, and I’m confident if history is any guide we’ll get the bridge, because every one of these past projects has come to fruition,” he said. “They’re all difficult, they all have technological challenges and funding difficulties, but they are key to the growth of the Bay area.”

ALDOT proposes the new cable-stay Mobile River Bridge will stand 215 feet above the river’s navigation channel, and its six lanes will run for more than two miles. The project is estimated to cost around $2 billion, the largest undertaking ALDOT officials said their agency has ever seen. Though the timeline is subject to change, notices to proceed with construction could come in February 2024, 83 years after the Bankhead Tunnel opened.

As with the tunnel, tolling will help pay for the new bridge. The tunnel will remain open along with the Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge and Wallace Tunnel as toll-free alternatives when the bridge opens, which officials estimate will happen around 2029.

Sledge said he prefers driving through the Bankhead Tunnel over the Wallace Tunnel.

“It’s less harried, it’s not as fast, the tilework has a vintage quality to it. Whereas in the [Wallace Tunnel], I’m just gritting my teeth. I feel like I’m going to get run over,” he said. “When there are wrecks or issues on the Wallace, we depend on the Bankhead.”

Gordon said he does not see ALDOT shuttering the tunnel “anytime soon.” He recognized a tunnel designed in the 1930s and opened a decade later may be outdated compared to the way people drive today, “but [there’s] no reason to shut it down.”

Close calls happen every day, Gordon said, noting more people heed the signs than pass them.

“People do the right thing,” he said. “They turn around and realize what they’re doing. But others just keep on going.”