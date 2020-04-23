A local barber shop that opened in defiance of statewide health orders has begrudgingly agreed to close its doors again after receiving an olive branch from public safety officials in Mobile.



Mike’s Barber Shop in West Mobile opened its store to customers on Tuesday, April 21 — the same day Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced her stay-at-home order and other public health orders restricting “non-essential” businesses from operating would remain in place until at least May 1.



Barber shops, salons and other “close contact” businesses were forced to close up shop March 27, but according to posts co-owner Joel Edwards made on its Facebook page, Mike’s Barber Shop had already been hit hard by a drop in customers before it was formally ordered to close.



“Today, after shutting our doors a month ago, we started accepting appointments again. Today, we took a necessary step to maintain our livelihood. And today, we were issued a cease and desist order by the city of Mobile, accompanied with a $500 fine for a violation of Mobile [sic] Health Department rules,” Edwards wrote Tuesday. “Today is also the day that we decided we will come right back to this shop and continue to serve our community tomorrow.”



The post, which proclaimed the shop would continue to exercise it’s “constitutional right” to operate despite warnings from police, drew attention around the state and support from other small business owners frustrated about the way state mandates have impacted their own businesses.



Many online expressed interest in supporting the shop and customers were waiting outside when the doors opened Wednesday morning. However, one of the first few people through the door was Mobile’s Director of Public Safety James Barber. After talking to Edwards and the other barbers for more than an hour, Barber said they finally agreed to a voluntarily shut down.



“This has put [police] in a strange situation,” he said. “The downside to all of this is that it is criminalizing people who would otherwise be law-abiding citizens. I understand their situation, and I admire their courage for standing up for what they believe in, but we can’t have people operating in open defiance of the Governor’s order.”



Barber echoed the concerns expressed by Edwards, who has previously said he and the other barbers at Mike’s have either been ineligible to receive or denied the promised financial relief from the state and federal government. He said their situation isn’t unique, either.



Instead of the situation ending with another citation or an arrest, Barber said the city made the choice to work with the shop to develop a plan for how “close-contact” businesses like barber shops and salons can safely operate once the stay-at-home order is lifted. Barber also said the city would be sharing Edwards’ concerns with Ivey’s office directly.

“We need to be deliberate and meticulous in our approach to reopening these services and we can do that better working with private businesses instead of against each other,” Barber said. ‘We’re going to work with them on developing and implementing a set of proper protocols as this moves forward.”



While Barber said local police will continue to enforce statewide health restrictions as long as they’re in place, he expressed some personal support for finding a way to get businesses back to work safely. With pressure from local leaders and the industries themselves, Barber said Ivey’s office may be willing to allow businesses that have direct contact with their customers reopen with enhanced safety precautions to midigate the spread of COVID-19.



“It’s very important that we work with the governor’s office and communicate to her how desperate the situation is becoming for some people,” Barber said. “They’ve received no assistance from the government and they were doing what they felt they had to do.”



The city also offered to test Edwards and the other barbers at Mike’s with the rapid serum kits that have been used to test first responders in Mobile. Those tests can identify COVID-19 antibodies, which can indicate whether a subject has been infected with a coronavirus. Barber said he’d like to see employees of businesses with close contact to customers receive antibody tests as well.



In a follow-up post, Edwards said the staff at Mike’s had accepted the city’s offer to be tested, adding “all of our barbers, and the people who have been around us all came back negative.”

Despite agreeing to close the shop and continue a dialog with local officials, Edwards also suggested the “fight is not over” we regards to the statewide shuttering of non-essential businesses. He said he would comply the orders from the city for the time being but noted that the business and its employees are still struggling.

“We have been put into a situation where we don’t have a choice but to play by the rules, and we will do so willingly and without question. I promised Chief Barber that,” Edwards wrote on Facebook. “But there is a window here, we will do everything we can to make sure that guidelines are posted and that the governor is understanding the severity of the issue at hand. I will say this though, we are still struggling, and we are still suffering and we STILL have not received a dime of compensation. We will continue to play ball by the rules that have been forced upon us. For now..”



At this point, it’s unclear when Alabama might allow close-contact businesses to resume operations, though some neighboring states like Georgia already have. Professional organizations have also started distributing safety tips and health precautions for those and other industries as more state leaders consider easing similar “stay-at-home” orders.



Until they were shut down Wednesday, barbers at Mike’s were all wearing masks and gloves, sanitizing their equipment and chairs after each customer and only allowing one customer in the store at a time.

