Current Exectuive Director of Public Safety James Barber will take over the duties of chief of staff on an interim basis, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced today.

The announcement comes just days after acting Chief of Staff Paul Wesch was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Wesch served two roles with the city, also taking on the job of executive director of finance. Replacing Wesch in the finance role on an interim basis is Deputy Finance Director Celia Sapp.

“While we are still mourning the tragic loss of our friend and colleague Paul Wesch, I have the utmost confidence in James Barber and Celia Sapp,” Stimpson said. “Both have been dedicated City employees for years and both worked closely with Mr. Wesch during his seven years of service to the citizens of Mobile.”