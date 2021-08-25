Bart Sessions returned home to the Bayou La Batre area for his latest head coaching job at Alma Bryant. The former head coach at McGill-Toolen, Tuscaloosa County, Gadsden City and McAdory, led his hometown team to a 22-0 victory over B.C. Rain in his first game as the Hurricanes’ head coach last Friday night. Lagniappe asked Sessions about returning home and a couple of other topics in this Four Downs Q&A.

Q: How did it feel to be back on the sidelines in your hometown?

A: I tell you, there’s really no feeling like it. The first feeling is probably exhausting; there’s so much that the staff did to try and get ready for a big home game, and I’m so proud of those guys and all the long hours they put in. Then you get there and there was a lightning delay before we even kicked off. We would have liked to have had a little bit better weather, but man, it was awesome to be out there. We had a great crowd and the kids really responded well, so it was a great night.

Q: What’s the best thing about coaching at home — not just the home field, but your home?

A: You see kids whose parents you grew up with that you know. Obviously, that can be a blessing or a curse, I guess, but it’s really been fun to reconnect with some old friends and the community and see the young men that they’ve raised and what fine young men they are. It’s really been fun to see some of those guys that I played with back in the day and their kids are now on the team. That’s been a fun experience to see those guys and catch back up with them and to have the opportunity to coach their kids.

Q: In your opinion, what’s the best thing about football?

A: I still think that the world needs tough, strong, disciplined men. And that to me is what football helps build. It helps teach young men character and responsibility and to me there is no other sport like it. You have to buy into the team concept and you have to work together and you have to sacrifice if you are going to be successful. Those are qualities that I feel like make you a better man as you go through life.

Q: If you had a walk-up song when you came onto the field for a game, what song would you choose?

A: I’m an ole ‘80s hair-metal kind of guy so it would probably be something from Motley Crue like “Wild Side” or maybe a little “Welcome to the Jungle” from Guns N Roses. If for no other reason that I would enjoy listening to it.