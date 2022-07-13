The Mobile area has a strong reputation for producing elite athletes, a tradition that continues today. These days, football players seem to lead the way in terms of attention-grabbing, though other sports receive a fair share of attention as well.

There are those, however, who believe that in the area’s long sports history, baseball is at its core — that the heart of Mobile-area sports is covered in cowhide and red stitching. That belief stems largely from the strong presence of current and former players in Major League Baseball and, of course, the five members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame who are from the area — Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, Willie McCovey and Ozie Smith.

But it also comes from the youth baseball parks and the high school and college teams in the area, teams that have won national titles and state championships and done so with players who have gone on to enjoy success at the college and professional levels.

Just this past season, two area teams — Mobile Christian and Bayshore Christian — won state championships. Both were repeat champions, with Faith Academy also winning a state title the previous year. The Alabama Rawdogs of Mobile have won 10 Babe Ruth World Series titles.

From the Mobile Bears to the Mobile Black Bears to the Mobile Baysharks and the Mobile BayBears, baseball has held a strong bond in the area for many years. That bond continues.

Perhaps what endears the sport so much to the people of the area are the memories — watching Cleon Jones catch the final out to give the New York “Miracle” Mets the World Series title in 1969 or watching Hank Aaron break Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Maybe it’s just hearing stories of Satchel Paige’s exploits in the Negro Leagues and later in the Major Leagues or Jake Peavy winning back-to-back World Series titles on two different teams.

It’s the stories, the memories, that make baseball special, and as should be expected, there is no shortage of fond memories associated with the game for players from the Mobile area. What follows are just a few of those stories. Those interviewed were asked to talk about their favorite moment in baseball, and as you’ll discover, the stories are as much about family as they are about the moment or game itself.

Turner Ward: My favorite memory — Tucker [my son] is 30 now and he has a little daughter, our granddaughter now — but it was when he got to be the batboy. We [Pittsburgh Pirates] were in interleague play against the [Chicago] White Sox and he got to batboy that day. I’m walking up to the plate and I thought I heard, “Daddy.” So I’m literally in the dirt [around the batter’s box] and I thought, gosh, I thought I heard, “Daddy.” I’m still walking and I heard, “Daddddy!” I turn around and he’s right there in the dirt; he shouldn’t be there, right?

He’s 6 years old and he looks up at me, and I look down, and he says, “Hit me a homer.” A photographer in Chicago took a picture of that moment. For one thing, it’s my favorite moment, but that’s also my favorite photo. So I’m literally in tears and I’m crying at home plate. I thought, “That’s so cool.” I don’t remember if it was the first pitch or the second pitch or the third pitch, but I hit one and I said to myself, “I just hit a home run.” And then it hit off the wall for a double.

I ended up scoring when the next batter drove me in, and when I scored there was Tucker waiting for me to give me a high five. That moment is at the top of my list. I know a lot of folks were probably thinking, “What is this kid doing?” But the photographer took the photo and it’s my favorite photo.

J.C. Romero: For me, it was the first time that I faced Ken Griffey Jr. That was the guy that I wanted to be like when I was growing up and I went to college [at the University of Mobile]. I wanted to be Griffey. I played center field and I actually imitated him the way that I set up from the left side [at the plate] and standing up a little bit. When I got to face him, it was a really good feeling.

But later when I was with Philadelphia, he took Jimmy Rollins, Shane Victorino and myself to eat. I sat across from Ken Griffey Jr.; Ken Griffey Jr. took me to eat. This is the guy that had his own shoe, a signature shoe. I kept telling myself, I can’t be fanatic about it because I have to face him tomorrow. That to me was an amazing feeling. Still, when I talk to kids, I tell them that I literally went out to eat with the person that I looked up to and wanted to be like when I was playing baseball. It was everything I expected it to be and then some. He was very down to earth.

He actually was very impressed with the fact that I was a pitcher but I basically wanted to hang out with position players. Pitchers sometimes like to stick to themselves and they usually like to go eat together. But I used to play outfield and I loved to pick the hitter’s brain and I just wanted to talk about the game of baseball from a different angle other than pitching down and away or up and in. I remember he said this with a straight face — he looked at me and he said, “If I hadn’t gotten hurt in my career I guarantee I would have hit 800 homers.” We looked at each other and said, “He’s probably right.” “You’re probably right.” That’s a story I will keep with me for the rest of my life.

Jon Lieber: Probably the one for me was when I got called up in 1994. I was in Buffalo and I had my whole family there — my wife, my mom and dad, and my brothers and their wives. I had the family from Wilmington, Delaware, that I had stayed with the year before and a lot of fans from there drove up to Philly to watch my debut [with the Pirates]. I came out on the short end of the stick, 1-0, but it was Mother’s Day and my mom and dad’s anniversary — May 15 — and it just sticks out above everything else.

I was with the Triple-A team in Buffalo. … I got the call into the office and, being honest, I wasn’t even thinking about being called up. A lot of people were in the office and I just remember Pete Vuckovich saying, “Hey, do you know what you’re doing out there?” I said, “Yeah, I think so.” He said, “You think you know what you’re doing?” and I said, “Yeah, I’ve got an idea.” And he says, “Well, congratulations, you’re going to the Big Leagues.” It was just surreal and I didn’t know what to say or do.

He kind of smiled and said, “You might want to go give your parents a call.” I called my mom first and that was pretty emotional. Just everything you’d been through in the game as a kid and the times I wanted to walk away from the game when I was a kid or in college. I wasn’t a talented prospect who threw the ball 95 miles an hour. I had to work my tail off to get to where I was at. I think that’s all the emotions that came through at that moment.

The Phillies’ manager [Jim Fregosi] told one of our coaches that the scouting report [on me] was wrong, that I threw a lot harder, but that was just adrenaline. I was overthrowing a lot. There were 53,000 people at Veterans Stadium. I gave up a run in the first inning and I think maybe three or four hits and I punched out [struck out] four of five. It was a great start. It was just awesome.

Billy Williams: You have a lot of them — making your entry into the Major Leagues, hitting home runs to win ball games. But the one that really stands out is from 1969. We were having such a great year, everything was in our favor. We were playing good baseball, we were enjoying the game, we were enjoying Chicago and the fans were enjoying us. You don’t [usually] get a chance to do this — the ball club set aside a day for me, June 29, 1969, and it was a great day. We won that day and I was showered with gifts. Everybody came up — my mother came up, my aunt came up and everybody was on the field with me and I enjoyed a great day.

But most important, we were playing the Cardinals, which was one of our rivals that we had to [beat] that year, and we wound up winning a doubleheader against them. I think I wound up scoring the winning run in the first game and in the second game I had a single, I had a double and I had a triple and I needed a home run [to hit for the cycle]. I went up to the plate the last time and the fans knew what I was trying to do, and I wound up striking out. It was one of the only times 40,000 fans would give you an ovation for striking out. But most important, we won both games of the doubleheader and I think we moved into first place [in the division] that day. That was an exciting day.

Another exciting day was going eight for eight; I was perfect, getting four hits in the first game and four hits in the second game. All of those things — you could sit down and think of a lot of things you were proud of.

Jake Peavy: This is not hard for me. My favorite baseball memory is Oct. 30 of 2013, probably around 11 o’clock at night — we [Boston Red Sox] won the World Series. Winning that World Series and meeting the team on the field — I was slated to pitch Game 7 and I was getting ready for another start and hoping it wasn’t needed. I’ll tell you this, I selfishly wanted to throw Game 7 at Fenway Park on Halloween night. I was ready, and who knows how it would have worked out, but I was anticipating that.

The best moment of my career was embracing that group of guys for a few minutes and then immediately turning and making my way to the dugout and my little boy Wyatt was 11, and he had somehow made his way through the tunnel to the field. He made it to the field before the rest of my family. He made it to the field so early — they were lining up all the members of the families to bring them on the field — and Wyatt was used to playing on the field and he just ran onto the field.

I’ll never forget — you’re now looking for your people to come on the field. I was given this “Boston Strong” flag as I was walking to the dugout and here comes Wyatt Peavy, the first Peavy I see, and I wind up giving him this flag and he just took off out to center field, running around with it. In the commemorative book they [Red Sox] gave us, in the opening two pages it’s Wyatt Peavy in Fenway Park, six or seven minutes after we won the World Series, running with that flag.

The best moment of my career was those 10 minutes of embrace with the David Rosses and the [Dustin] Pedrorias and the [John] Lackeys and David Ortiz, then coming to the dugout and here comes Wyatt and Jacob and Jud and mom and dad and wife and family. Those 10 or 15 minutes. … I bought the duck boat [for the championship parade] because they only gave us six tickets for family to ride in the parade and I had double that of family that I wanted to be on the boat with me, so I bought the boat so they could all share it with me. … Doing it again was almost that special [with San Francisco in 2014], and it was special, but that first time … I just felt very, very lucky in that moment.

Terry Adams: I think it was kind of cool the way I was called up, because when I got called up my family was actually visiting me in Iowa on vacation. So they actually drove me to Wrigley [Field]. We got rained out the first day … and I ended up pitching both ends of a doubleheader in my debut.

I remember going down to the bullpen after I pitched my first game and I had my tennis shoes on, because in the minor leagues you would usually just pitch one game; if you were a prospect you’re usually not going to pitch twice in a row. Sure enough, [the other pitchers] said, “What are you doing?” I said I had my tennis shoes on because I wasn’t going to pitch again, and they said, “Dude, you better get your [cleats] on.” And sure enough, I pitched both games against the Padres at Wrigley.

But it was all pretty cool. My parents got to stay in the hotel room with me and they were there and the Cubs took great care of everybody and it was a cool experience to have them there; they didn’t have to fly up or do anything. They were already in town. … I don’t remember any of the conversations we had [on the way to Wrigley Field from Iowa], I just recall — I had never been to Wrigley except one time when I was with the Peoria Chiefs — it was pretty cool driving into town and you drive into a neighborhood, into Wrigleyville, and all of a sudden this huge Major League Baseball stadium appears out of nowhere, because you can’t really see it until you get up on it. So that was just a really cool experience to do that with them. I remember just being in awe of how big the stadium was and everything. …

I do remember when I got called up that the guy who was being sent down or being sent out was still there, so that was kind of odd. That was my first experience of the business end [of the game]; this guy doesn’t have his locker unpacked yet and here I am in the clubhouse. … I used to watch Cubs’ games on TV and here I am in the clubhouse with those guys being their teammate. It was a surreal moment.

Jordan Patterson: I have so many memories, but if I was to pick one, it would be on Labor Day [in 2016] and I got the call and everyone was at my house — my mom, my dad, my grandmothers, my wife, everybody was there. So it was a cool experience to not only get that information that you’re going to the Big Leagues, but to be able to share it with everybody in one setting. That was kind of cool to have everyone in one setting, those that had been very close to me and helped me a ton along the way. To me, that was a cool moment.

We had just finished the Triple-A season in El Paso and I FaceTimed them over the phone to let them know. Glenallen Hill [my manager at El Paso], we had a great relationship, he called me in [his office] and told me. So the first persons you want to call are your mom and dad. It just happened that I made one phone call and everyone was there. … I had an idea [I would get the call-up]. You hear rumblings but you never know.

Me and G had a close relationship and that was special because he had done a lot for me and mentored me a lot. It was a cool little moment. It was just cool [to FaceTime with family to let them know]. Obviously, they hang onto everything you do, whether you know it or not. They’re watching all your games and they — all of them — they want you to succeed. Just to be able to call them and see their happiness and their emotions at the same time, to be able to do it with everyone together, that was a cool experience. I’m pretty internal, and you don’t know it at the moment, but that’s a pretty cool experience. At first, you just want to go up there and compete. So for me, there wasn’t much time to celebrate. It was, OK, you’ve got to keep on playing.

Jeremiah Jackson: It would probably have to be getting drafted. You know, growing up that was my main goal, to get drafted. We had a family cookout at my uncle’s house [Greg Jackson, former South Alabama player]. It was close family and a couple of friends there all day. He cooked some Boston butts for about 30 people. It was pretty hectic, but I was just kind of waiting to hear something. I wasn’t quite sure where I would go.

My agent called and he was like, “The Angels like you. They want to give you this [bonus money] number. Do you want it?” From there, it was kind of easy. Going into the draft, usually players will have some number that they want or would like to get. And we knew what it was. It was a pretty quick decision.

I hung up and told everybody. They already knew from the tone of my voice. We were watching the draft and like five minutes after the call, they announced it. By the time I got picked, it was all over social media.

It was unreal. You know, you think you’re prepared for it. But it was nothing like hearing your name being called. It was just a surreal moment, something I’ll always remember and cherish.

It was weird, because they were the only team who had really set up an in-home visit. But we thought the Angels were out. They came to some of my games and kind of talked to me and I went to one of their pre-draft workouts. But I felt like just another guy there.

After the draft, I flew to California, probably three days afterwards. I got my physical and I watched a game. I actually got announced during the game. I was able to go meet everybody, go into the clubhouse, watch BP and there was a really nice suite to watch the game from. The reaction in the clubhouse was awesome. They all came up and introduced themselves. But they were all busy doing their thing. At first, you’re kind of intimidated by it, because it’s people like Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. So, now that I look back at it, they’re just locked in, getting ready for the game. It was good to see them, and it made me want to work that much harder.

Mark McCarter contributed to this story.