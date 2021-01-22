Mobile native and baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron died Friday at the age of 86, according to numerous news reports, citing a family member.

Aaron is perhaps best known for breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, but he was an all-around player, excelling in all aspects of the game. He finished his career with 755 home runs, breaking Ruth’s record of 714 on April 8, 1974, with his 715th career home run at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

He was a 20-time National League All-Star selection and played in 25 All-Star Games. His number 44 was retired by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1976 and the Atlanta Braves retired his number in 1977. Aaron was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aside from his 755 career home runs, Aaron, who hit at least 20 home runs in 20 consecutive seasons, at the time of his retirement also held the record for most games played (3,298), at-bats (12,364), extra-base hits (1,477), total bases (6,856) and runs batted in (2,297).

He was named the National League Most Valuable Player in 1957. He also won a Gold Glove Award that season.

Aside from his talent on the field, Aaron dealt with prejudice and racism throughout much of his career. After his playing days, he began the Chasing the Dream Foundation, helping underprivileged children, and for other charitable works.

He would have celebrated his 87th birthday on Feb. 5.