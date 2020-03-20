This could mark the first time USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park has closed for an extended period of time since Hurricane Katrina did millions of dollars worth of damage to the grounds.

The park, located on the causeway, will close to visitors indefinitely due to concerns over the threat of COVID-19, Director Retired Maj. Gen. Janet Cobb told Lagniappe. The decision was made by the Battleship Commission, which is appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey, Cobb said, and will be reassessed in a couple of weeks.

“Staff members will report back on Monday to do cleaning, maintenance and welding,” she said. “We’ll be doing essential maintenance.”

The park attendance this week stood at about 400 per day, Cobb said, which is less than the previous two weeks. The park sees large crowds during spring break, she said.

“Attendance dropped off quite a bit compared to the last couple of years,” Cobb said. “March is usually busy and is similar to June and July. We have enjoyed the benefits of spring break.”

As for how long the park can remain closed and maintain its status quo, Cobb said she’ll be concerned about that each day the closure goes on. Following Katrina, the park was closed for four months, while repairs were made to the tune of $7 million.