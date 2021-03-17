Staff report

One sign of creeping “normalcy” is the return of long-dormant businesses. One of those is Baumhower’s Victory Grille at the Shoppes at Bel Air, which reopened roughly two weeks ago. Some may have feared Baumhower’s might go the way of P.F. Chang’s or the pizza joint that left Bel Air so quickly, but the sports-themed restaurant is back in business, with some changes.

The company announced the restaurant would be headed up by Roy Richardson, the new general manager, and Jon Hayes as chef.

Spring has sprung and construction is in the air. In Baldwin that also includes the creation of two new RV resorts.

Construction has begun on Grand Riviera RV Resort in Foley, and lots will be available for pre-sale reservation within 30 days, according to Alla Nikitina with Ryals Realty. The RV resort is being built across from Wolf Bay Lodge.

And speaking of RV park construction, Nikitina says it’s nearly completed at Whispering Pines RV Resort in Gulf Shores. Pre-sale deposits began there earlier this month, with 30 of the 129 lots having already been reserved. Nikitina is handling sales of the lots.

Also beginning leasing this month was Marbella Apartments in Gulf Shores, according to managing partner Stacey Ryals. Marbella is the first new apartment development in downtown Gulf Shores in more than two decades and is located just a couple of blocks away from the Gulf Shores City Schools.

Deals:

John Delchamps of Merrill P. Thomas represented Metrie Inc. on a lease of 54,000 square feet of warehouse space at 3314 Werkland St. in Mobile. Gowan Lenaghan of White-Spunner Realty represented the owners.

Local investors recently purchased two adjoining buildings with approximately 22,000 square feet of combined space, located at 2 S. Water St. and 3 Dauphin St., for $1,870,000. The investors plan to remodel a significant portion of the buildings, according to Pete J. A. Riehm, SIOR of CRE Mobile, who represented the buyers. David Tunstall of the McAleer Tunstall Company represented the sellers in this transaction.

A trucking transport company recently purchased 174 Baldwin Road in Satsuma for $310,000, with realtor James Henderson representing both parties in the transaction. The 1.67-acre property just south of the intersection of I-65 and Highway 43 contains a 5,000-square-foot building that will be used for office and service work.

Moves:

James “Jim” Wagoner has joined Mobile-based real estate and marketing firm Sam Winter & Co. Wagoner is an attorney with years of experience in real estate law, as well as a licensed realtor in Alabama. His knowledge of unique properties and historic architecture recently resulted in his appointment to the city of Mobile’s Architectural Review Board.

“We are excited to have Jim join our team and know he will be an asset to our company,” Sam Winter, owner/broker of Sam Winter & Co., said. “He brings a wealth of legal knowledge, having been a real estate attorney for over 30 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and he has a high standard of integrity and dedication to serving his customers’ needs.”

M errill P. Thomas has announced a new team member, associate broker Michael Reid. Reid has over 25 years of experience as a real estate agent, broker and managing broker and specializes in commercial and residential sales, leasing and property management. He is a graduate of The University of Alabama, and a founder and primary member of the Mobile Business Group . He is a past president of the Commercial Real Estate Exchange Club in Mobile and he currently serves on the local Mobile Advisory Board at The First, A National Banking Association . Reid holds real estate licenses in Alabama and Mississippi.