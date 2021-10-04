Get Creedence Clearwater Revival on the line because we have seen the rain.

According to the National Weather Service, precipitation measurements from Mobile and Pensacola place rainfall for the year significantly higher than average — it is already 25 more inches of rain than last year.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 3, Mobile and Baldwin counties recorded 73.64 inches of rain, already surpassing the 2020 year-end measurement of 57.69 and well on its way to becoming the wettest year in the decade. In 2015, there were 81.37 inches of rain–with only about 58 inches of rain by this time. The average amount at this point in a normal year is 53.52 inches. Last year, rainfall totaled just 48.35 inches by October.

According to the National Weather Service, last month in Mobile and Pensacola, 7.88 inches were recorded, which is two-and-a-half inches more than the average 5.33 inches of precipitation for the month of September. Last year, record keeping marked September 2020 slightly above average at 5.77 inches.

The bay area is already on track to surpass last October’s rainfall as well. As of Monday, Oct. 4, the month-to-date precipitation sat at 0.44 inches. The normal rainfall is 0.16 inches for the first four days of October. In 2020, there was no rainfall recorded at this point in the month.