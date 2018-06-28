Deputies in Baldwin County have arrested a man accused of playing adult videos on a big screen TV while masturbating toward a woman jogging past his Bay Minette home on more than one occasions.



Police say Derrick Lashawn Sayles was arrested at his home on Sellers Lane on Wednesday after a female victim complained about a prior incident. Stationed in an adjoining yard, deputies observed the same behavior the victim had reported.

“As the female victim would jog by his residence, Sayles would turn a large screen TV toward a front window of his home and play pornographic movies,” a BCSO press release reads. “Sayles would also stand in that same window nude and apparently masturbate as the victim ran by.”

The residence where Sayles was arrested is less than half a mile from Baldwin County High School, but police did not indicate the victim was a student or release her age.



Sayles was arrested and transported to the Baldwin County Correction Center Wednesday morning and charged with dissemination of obscene material, indecent exposure and second-degree possession of marijuana.



A $43,000 bond was set for Sayles, but jail records indicate he was still in police custody as of noon on Thursday, June 28.





