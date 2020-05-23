According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office this morning, deputies received a report of a domestic dispute in the 9000 block of Cottage Hill Road in Bay Minette last night at 9:10 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim, Candise Marie Kleinatland 35, inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies attempted life saving measures, but Kleinatland died at the scene. Kleinatland’s live-in boyfriend, Elzie Rufus Joiner, 39, was taken into custody on the scene after admitting to deputies he shot Kleinatland.

A 12-year-old was inside the residence when the shooting occurred but was unharmed.

Joiner was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center and charged with murder, discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle, reckless endangerment, alias writ of arrest warrant.

At this time, Joiner has not been awarded bond. The BCSO is characterizing it as a domestic violence related murder.

According to state court records, Joiner has been the subject of domestic violence charges at least four times previously including third degree assault and harassment in cases dating from 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2006. In the last, a 22-year-old woman sought a restraining order against him after he allegedly “sat on, punched, and slapped” the victim, then choked her until she passed out. A child was also present at that scene, according the complaint.

In 2016, he was sentenced to a pretrial diversion program after being arrested with an altered firearm and it appears the warrant he charged with yesterday was related to a 2019 traffic charge for which he failed to appear in court.