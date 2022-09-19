One month later, lips remain sealed regarding the identity of the Bay Minette police officer involved in the shooting death of 32-year-old Otis French Jr.

No public officials contacted by Lagniappe agreed to speak on or off the record concerning the identity of the officer involved in the incident, which happened in the Douglasville community on the morning of Aug. 20. They were also unwilling to disclose whether or not the officer has returned to the line of duty.

“We can not discuss the officer involved or his status,” said Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. “I think you already know that.”

Wills said the matter is still pending an investigation by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU). Pressed for further confirmation, Wills said, “Thank you for your call, but I’m not going to respond,” before hanging up.

Bay Minette Councilman Mike Phillips had no comment and advised Lagniappe to contact Bay Minette City Hall with more questions. Councilman William Taylor Sr. said he was unable to speak on the matter. Councilors Pete Sellers and Shannon Clemmons also did not respond to email requests.

Councilman Matt Franklin deferred questions to Bay Minette City Administrator Tammy Smith. However, Smith could not be reached and did not respond to emailed questions.

Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tobert did not return phone or email communications.

According to preliminary information released by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU), which is investigating the shooting, French was pulled over by a Bay Minette police officer on Aug. 20 for a broken tail light while traveling on Lower Street. French, 32, was reportedly asked to exit his vehicle so the officer could show him the broken equipment.

French reportedly became “combative” once out of the car, sparking a physical struggle with a “veteran” Bay Minette officer. French allegedly pushed the officer to the ground and attempted to run. Officials say the officer caught up and attempted to use a stun gun on him, but it was ineffective and a second fight ensued.

The official account states French wrestled the stun gun out of the officer’s grip and began using it against him. That stun gun was reportedly being used until the officer shot French, killing him.

Baldwin County MCU Lt. Andre Reid has said officer body camera footage of the incident will not be available during their investigation and the officer will not be named to “respect privacy.” Reid said Bay Minette Police can decide to release footage at the conclusion of the case. An Alabama Supreme Court ruling last summer, however, has effectively stripped the media and the public of any right to sue to see police body camera footage.

Reid told reporters the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave.

In response to French’s death and what they claim is a lack of transparency by law enforcement, the Bay Minette Justice League (BMJL) was formed and has held several demonstrations. Joshua Brown, a BMJL organizer, says releasing French’s name while keeping the officer’s confidential allows for one-sided scrutiny.

Brown alleges Bay Minette has completed an internal investigation and the officer in question was reinstated to the line of duty last week. He claimed Councilman Taylor has confirmed this information and the identity of the officer after speaking with Chief Tolbert. Brown also alleges the officer involved has a history of misconduct and has been fired multiple times from other local agencies. Lagniappe was unable to independently verify the information as both city officials did not return phone calls.

A Sept. 14 letter sent from Mayor Wills to Brown in response to questions posed by Brown was posted on Facebook and revealed discussions about police practices were underway with citizens from the Douglasville community ahead of French’s death.

“Chief Tolbert and I met with a group of citizens from the Douglasville community in an effort to open up a dialogue with those who wished to improve relationships. The meeting went well and the citizens learned about many programs that BMPD has implemented in order to reach the community in a positive way,” Wills wrote.

He denied Brown’s allegations of “harassment” and “over-policing” by city police in the community.

“Unfortunately, we receive the highest amount of violent calls from this area, such as shootings, shots fired, assaults and disturbances,” Wills wrote.

Police answered 54 calls for reported shootings and 70 calls for fights, assaults and disturbances in the Douglasville community during the first eight months of this year, according to Will’s letter.

Wills wrote Bay Minette police have worked “street-level” shootouts in highly populated areas, such as Hickory Street, Moran Street, Pecan Street, Jacobee Court, Ulmer Park, East Banyan Street, West Ellis Street, Hardy Circle, Newport Parkway and South Dobson Avenue.

“BMPD is obligated to provide a visible presence in these areas in order to maintain the safety of our citizens who live there,” Wills wrote.

Asked by Brown why Bay Minette officials have been silent concerning the Aug. 20 shooting, Wills said city leadership has communicated to the extent it is allowed.

“It would be inappropriate for the city to comment any further than to say that the investigation is ongoing and that the city is cooperating fully, which we are doing. To do otherwise could possibly jeopardize the investigation and any subsequent action by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office. We have consistently expressed our position,” he wrote.

Wills also touted the volume of special training hours earned by Bay Minette police officers. He said the department has clocked a combined 2,885 hours of training this year, 10 percent of which has been related to mental health, de-escalation and implicit-biased training.

According to Wills, Bay Minette officers are also scheduled to attend training on mental health crisis intervention de-escalation techniques from AltaPoine Health. The department will also be attending training to sharpen their “conflict resolution abilities using firearms training systems.”