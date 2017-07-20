WHNT-TV, a CBS-affiliated station in Huntsville, is reporting that a company based in Arizona is seeking investors to buy a minor league baseball team and move it to nearby Madison County. The club being mentioned as the most likely target is the Mobile BayBears.

Rumors of a possible move took place a few years ago when Biloxi was granted the rights to host a Southern League team. The BayBears were mentioned as well that time, but it ended up being the Huntsville Stars who moved to Mississippi and became the Biloxi Shuckers.

According to the WHNT report, the company — BallCorps LLC — has met with local officials who have “expressed a willingness to construct a state-of-the-art ballpark within the largest mixed-use development in Alabama, slated to open for the 2019 season.”

The BayBears became a farm club for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2017. They are currently 1.5 games out of first in the South Division of the Southern League with a 12-13 record.

Despite improvements to the Hank Aaron Stadium — including a new playing surface and better seating — WHNT reported the club is last in the Southern League with an average of 1,744 fans per game. Last season, the average was only 1,527 fans per game.

WHNT reached out to Mobile City Councilman John Williams, whose district includes the area where The Hank is situated. He said the city has a contract with the BayBears until March 2020, and he had no knowledge of any potential move.

This story will be updated when additional details are available.