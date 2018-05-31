The Mobile BayBears will officially have one more season at Hank Aaron Stadium before moving north.

The team’s owner,BallCorps, LLC, announced in a statement today that the company has received official approval from Minor League Baseball to relocate the team to Madison. Beginning with the 2020 season, the team will play in a new ballpark and multi-use venue being constructed by the city of Madison at the 500-acre Town Madison development.

BallCorps had previously received permission for relocation from the Southern League on May 11 in a unanimous vote by the league’s board of directors. The final step in the process is a review of approvals by the office of the commissioner of baseball and the issuance of a “non-objection” letter, anticipated soon.

“From the first day we visited Madison, we set our sights on this region as the ideal market for our franchise,” BallCorps Managing Partner and CEO Ralph Nelson, said in the statement. “In our initial meeting last April, Mayor Paul Finley told us that as long as the project benefited Madison citizens, the city was interested in a partnership with BallCorps. Since that day, it has been an amazing

collaboration between BallCorps and Madison, along with the Breland Companies, the master developer of Town Madison, Madison County and so many others.”

The BayBears have played at the stadium near the intersection of interstates 10 and 65 for more than 20 years. The city owns Hank Aaron Stadium and officials have been in contact with several entities not related to minor league baseball about using the stadium in the future, but nothing has been announced.

The BayBears, a AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, are currently three games behind the Biloxi Shuckers in the South division of the Southern League at 27-23. The BayBears next home game is Friday, June 8 at 7:05 p.m. against the Jackson (Tenn.) Generals.