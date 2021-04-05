Casi Callaway, who was named the first staff member of Mobile Baykeeper when it was founded in 1998, is leaving the nonprofit environmental advocacy organization after 23 years to accept a newly created position with the city of Mobile, according to news releases today.

Callaway will become the first “chief resilience officer” in the state of Alabama, a position that “will help strengthen the city of Mobile’s efforts related to resilience, emergency management and sustainability,” according to the city.

“Embracing resilience means addressing environmental changes and challenges, but those topics are deeply connected to things like stormwater management, litter management, waste reduction, energy usage and transportation,” the city’s statement said. “To be a truly resilient city, we have to be operating at the highest and best efficiency but also integrating the changes that will allow us to quickly rebound when faced with new challenges.”

A statement from Mobile Baykeeper says “Callaway grew the organization from a small band of committed conservationists into a local powerhouse with nearly 5,000 members, a $1 million budget, and a staff of 20. Callaway leaves the organization in a strong financial position with a formidable team committed to serving as the Mobile Bay Watershed’s environmental watchdog, informed voice of reason, and collaborator for solutions that will improve the quality of life, economy, and natural resources of coastal Alabama.”

“This organization has been my life’s work and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together and look forward to seeing Mobile Baykeeper continue to grow and thrive as I step into this new adventure,” Callaway said. “As the lead for Mobile Baykeeper over these years, I have learned that by finding our common goals through strong relationships, careful research, and patient education, we can solve the most challenging problems. I look forward to bringing that strategy and commitment to the city of Mobile.”

As chief resilience officer, Callaway will be responsible for the strategic pursuit of comprehensive resilience priorities in order to strengthen the city’s ability to address systemic stresses and challenges and enhance our ability to prepare for and rebound from significant events that may occur in the future.

“Casi has an unimpeachable record of serving our community and protecting our environment through her extensive work with Mobile Baykeeper,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “In this new role, we know that she’ll be able to bring together the people and resources needed to help improve our city and address many of its environmental, social, economic and infrastructural needs.”

Callaway’s last day at Mobile Baykeeper will be May 7. A position announcement for a replacement director will be posted soon, the organization reported.