Mobile Baykeeper sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Feb. 3 opposing the controversial 1,200-acre dredge disposal island the Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA) proposes to create about a mile and a half south of the Causeway.

Among their major concerns, Baykeeper said the massive 20-year project meets the criteria for a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement rather than a less strenuous Environmental Assessment (EA); the project should require extensive ongoing monitoring; concerns remain about contaminants in the dredged material and the project should take periodic breaks to study effects before continuing.

Further, Baykeeper believes the project should be subject to a public hearing. Thus far, only 18 people attended a virtual public hearing about the project last summer. Other than that, the ASPA maintains a website about the project with select information.

Generally, the port intends to fill in 1,200 acres of the bay over a period of 20 years to create dozens of dredged-filled cells surrounded by containment dykes, cells which will then be engineered to mimic a natural wetland environment. The public comment period closed earlier this month.

“The scope of this proposal is large and highly complex,” Baykeeper wrote. “While the project seeks to benefit the environment and save money for the ASPA and the USACE, it is possible that such a large project in the middle of the dynamic environment of Mobile Bay could have unintended consequences that could cause long-term negative impacts to the Bay and its species along with communities who depend on its resources.”

The proposal’s monitoring plan is insufficient, Baykeeper claims, lacking detail on “how ecological and biological success will be measured.” Separately, a requirement to test the dredged material for heavy metals will ensure the wetlands can “harbor, sustain and increase density and biodiversity of species,” while a phased permit approach can “give valued stakeholders the opportunity to understand the project and its results more fully over the course of time and not once, 20 years prior.”

“More importantly, it would increase the likelihood that the project will be successful as the project team will be compelled to learn important lessons before proceeding,” Baykeeper wrote. “This also provides more realistic expectations for ecological success and less chance of failure.”

Finally, a formal public hearing is necessary due to “intense public interest” and the project’s large scope, in an area “important to tens of thousands of coastal Alabamians who should have an opportunity to weigh in on this project directly.”

In response to questions about the project last month, a spokesman for USACE said requests for a public hearing shall be granted “if the Corps determines there may be comments presented by the public that could not otherwise be provided in written correspondence during the public notice comment period.” The determination about whether the project will require an EIS depends upon whether USACE determines if a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) is justified. If so, the Corps will conclude its evaluation and issue a permit decision. If not, the Corps will continue the NEPA environmental analysis and prepare an EIS before issuing a Record of Decision. There is no timetable for the Corps’ decision.