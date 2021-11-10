UMS-Wright’s Joseph Perry

The Bayshore Christian boys claimed the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A-2A state cross-country championship last Saturday, while the boys’ and girls’ teams from Bayside Academy captured the Class 4A state crowns. The 66th annual state meet (49th for girls’ competition) was held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton.

In individual competition, Bayside’s Annie Midyett won the girls’ Class 4A state championship while UMS-Wright’s Joseph Perry was the Class 5A boys’ state champion. Perry was the Class 5A runner-up last year and the Class 4A state titleholder in 2019.

More than 2,000 runners took part in the state meet, either as part of the team competition or qualifying for the meet as an individual.

Several other teams and runners from the Lagniappe coverage area placed well in the meet.

Here is a look at the top five teams in each classification and division (boys and girls) and area athletes who finished among the top 10 in individual competition. If no local athletes finished among the top 10, the top local performer in that division and their classification is noted, as are the local teams and their finish beyond the top five teams:

CLASS 7A

BOYS: Team: 1. Huntsville, 2. St. Paul’s, 3. Hoover, 4. James Clemens, 5. Hewitt-Trussville. Other local teams: 10. Fairhope, 15. Foley, 16 Baker. Top 10: 2. Mac Conwell, St. Paul’s, 3. Stone Smith, St. Paul’s, 8. Davis Amare, Fairhope. GIRLS: Team: 1. Auburn, 2. Vestavia Hills, 3. Hewitt-Trussville, 4. James Clemens, 5. Huntsville. Other local teams: 9. St. Paul’s, 13. Baker, 14. Fairhope, 17. Davidson. Individual: 4. Lindsey Baxter, Baker.

CLASS 6A

BOYS: Team: 1. Scottsboro, 2. Mountain Brook, 3. Chelsea, 4. Cullman, 5. Homewood. Other local teams: 7. McGill-Toolen, 15. Spanish Fort, 19. Gulf Shores, 20. Saraland. Individuals: 8. William Porr, McGill-Toolen. GIRLS: Team: 1. Mountain Brook, 2. Homewood, 3. Scottsdale, 4. Fort Payne, 5. McGill-Toolen. Other local teams: 12. Spanish Fort, 17. Robertsdale. Individuals: 15. Claire Mostellar, McGill-Toolen (no top 10 finishers).

CLASS 5A

BOYS: Team: 1. St. John Paul II, 2. UMS-Wright, 3. Lawrence County, 4. Ardmore, 5. Lincoln. Other local teams: 6. Faith Academy. Individuals: 1. Joseph Perry, UMS-Wright, 3. Charles Perry, UMS-Wright, 4. Justin Walker, Faith Academy. GIRLS: Team: 1. Lawrence County, 2. UMS-Wright, 3. St. John Paul II, 4. Faith Academy, 5. Alexandria. Other local teams: 14. Satsuma. Individuals: 5. Joscelyn Kemper, Faith Academy, 10. Mallory Helms, UMS-Wright.

CLASS 4A:

BOYS: Team: 1. Bayside Academy, 2. American Christian, 3. Ashville, 4. LAMP, 5. St. Michael. Individuals: 2. Ty Postle, Bayside Academy, 10. Tripp Miller, St. Michael. GIRLS: Team: 1. Bayside Academy, 2. White Plains, 3. Westminster Christian, 4. Brooks, 5. Deshler. Other local teams: 15. St. Michael. Individuals: 1. Annie Midyett, Bayside Academy, 5. Catherine Doyle, Bayside Academy, 10. Shelby Fargason, Bayside Academy.

CLASS 3A

BOYS: Team: 1. Providence Christian, 2. Pleasant Valley, 3. Trinity, 4. Altamont, 5. Holly Pond. Other local teams: 10. Cottage Hill Christian. Individuals: 42. Nathan Broome, Cottage Hill Christian (no top 10 finishers). GIRLS: Team. 1. Providence Christian, 2. Houston Academy, 3. Whitesburg Christian, 4. Altamont, 5. Cottage Hill Christian. Other local teams: 11. Mobile Christian. Individuals: 20. Olivia Andrews, Cottage Hill Christian (no top 10 finishers).

CLASS 1A-2A

BOYS: Team 1. Bayshore Christian, 2. Cold Springs, 3. Hatton, 4. Tharptown, 5. Sand Rock. Other local teams: 6. Orange Beach, 7. St. Luke’s. Individuals: 2. Xander McLaughlin, Orange Beach, 4. Caden Phillips, Bayshore Christian, 7. Ezekiel Dernlan, Bayshore Christian, 9. Garrett Dolbear, St. Luke’s, 10. Boaz Dernlan, Bayshore Christian. GIRLS: Team: 1. Cold Springs, 2. Bayshore Christian, 3. Hatton, 4. University Charter School, 5. Pisgah. Other local teams: 7. St. Luke’s. Individuals: 12. Allie McTaggart, Bayshore Christian (no top 10 finishers).