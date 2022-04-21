Bayshore Christian, the defending Class 1A state champions, is the pick to repeat as the best team in its classification this year based on the final Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball poll, released Thursday. Bayshore is ranked No. 1, a spot it has held throughout the season, as teams begin postseason play this weekend.
A few other teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are included in the final rankings, including Saraland, which is No. 2 in the Class 6A rankings, and Mobile Christian, the No. 2 team in Class 4A.
In Class 7A, Daphne is No. 6 and Fairhope received votes. Other than Saraland, Gulf Shores is ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, with Spanish Fort receiving votes. UMS-Wright holds the No. 8 spot in Class 5A and Bayside Academy is the No. 5-ranked team in Class 3A. Orange Beach received votes in Class 2A.
The other No. 1-ranked teams in the final poll include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Hartselle (6A), Shelby County (5A), Oneonta (4A), Piedmont (3A), G.W. Long (2A) and Glenwood (AISA).
