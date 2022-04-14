Bayshore Christian held on to its No. 1 ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 1A baseball poll this week. Mobile Christian, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A for quite a while, slipped to No. 2 in this week’s poll.
Several other teams in the Lagniappe coverage are are also ranked in this week’s ASWA poll or received votes but did not earn a Top 10 ranking. The local teams making the lost include Daphne at No. 6 in Class 7A, with Baker receiving votes, In Class 6A, Saraland remains ranked No. 2, with Gulf Shores at No. 4 and McGill-Toolen and Spanish Fort receiving votes. UMS-Wright received votes in the Class 5A poll, while Bayside Academy is No. 8 in the Class 3A poll.
Other than Bayshore Christian, the No. 1-ranked teams in the state this week include Hewitt-Trussville (Class 7A), Hartselle (6A), Shelby County (5A), Oneonta (4A), Piedmont (3A), G.W. Long (2A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).
