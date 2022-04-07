Bayshore Christian and Mobile Christian held on to the respective No. 1 rankings in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association prep baseball poll. Bayshore Christian is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, while Mobile Christian is the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
Several other teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are also ranked this week or are receiving votes but did not claim a spot in the Top 10.
In Class 7A, Daphne is ranked No. 7, while in Class 6A Saraland is No. 2, Gulf Shores in No. 4, McGill-Toolen is No. 5 and Spanish Fort is receiving votes. In Class 5A, UMS-Wright received votes and in Class 3A Bayside Academy is ranked No. 8.
The remaining top-ranked teams this week include Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Hartselle (6A), Shelby County (5A), Piedmont (3A), G.W. Long 92A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA).
