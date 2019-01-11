SUBMITTED — Bayshore Christian School Foundation has purchased 46 acres in Daphne, Alabama off Highway 13. Bayshore Christian School is planning to build an academic campus and athletic facilities for their Logic and Rhetoric School (Junior High and High School) on this property.

This new campus will allow Bayshore Christian School to accommodate the growth in enrollment it continues to experience. Head of School, Dr. Pamela McKee says, “More and more parents are choosing what Bayshore offers–a Christ-centered classical education that serves families throughout Baldwin County. Bayshore Christian School has grown at a rate of 17 percent per year over the past five years, so we are very thankful to be building a centrally located site to expand our ministry’s reach. The plan is to build classroom space for our high school students and to develop a full athletic complex. We couldn’t be happier or more thankful for this opportunity!”

It is through God’s blessing that BCS will continue to offer a Classical Christian education to Mobile and Baldwin County families.

Bayshore Christian School Foundation Chairman, Daniel Nance says, “The Lord has provided a place for BCS to expand and offer a Christian education to more students on the Eastern Shore than ever before. The demand is there, and we are happy to fill it.”

Bayshore Christian School is a ministry of Eastern Shore Presbyterian Church (PCA).

Click here to watch the announcement video.

For more information or to schedule an interview please contact Marketing and Development Director, Meredith Toflinski.