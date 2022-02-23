Bayshore Christian freshman Zeke Dernlan won the state championship last weekend in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 1A-4A wrestling state championships at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center. Dernlan is the only wrestler from the Lagniappe coverage area to win a state championship this year, though a few others reached the consolation matches in their respective weight classes and classifications. Competition was held in Class 7A, Class 5A-6A and Class 1A-4A.
Dernlan defeated New Hope’s Adrian Waugh in the championship match in a 12-7 decision. The win gave Dernlan a record of 33-3 on the season. Waugh fell to 21-6.
In Class 1A-4A, Weaver won the state championship and Bayshore Christian placed sixth. In Class 5A-6A, Mortimer Jordan won the championship while Thompson took home the Class 7A state title.
In other consolation matches involving wrestlers from Mobile-area schools:
Class 1A-4A: Pleasant Valley’s Baron House defeated Orange Beach’s Shayd Arboneaux in a 6-5 decision in the 120-pound weight class; freshman Caleb Heper of Bayshore Christian topped Solomon Crapp of W.S. Neal 5-2 in the 160-pound class; Bayside Christian eighth-grader Brennan Yamane defeated Pleasant Valley’s Zeke Curvin in the 182-pound weight class; and Bayshore Christian senior William Rainer shut out Cleburne County’s Russell Clanton 7-0 in the 220-pound weight class.
Class 5A-6A: Gulf Shores senior Charlie Hollis defeated Mohamed Al-Khawlani of Arab in a 2-1 decision in the 220-pound division.
Class 7A: James Clemens’ Sebastian Davis defeated Baker junior Dalton Kovacs in a 9-1 decision in the 170-pound weight class; and Bob Jones’ Tafari Alcime defeated Foley senior Johnathan Keers in the 285-pound weight division.
