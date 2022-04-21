The Bayside Academy boys’ team is the only No. 1-ranked team from the Lagniappe coverage area in the final coaches soccer poll of the season. Bayside holds the top spot in the Class 1A-3A rankings as teams prepare to head into postseason play.

In the boys’ Super Poll, which ranks the top 15 teams in the state regardless of classification, Mountain Brook holds the No. 1 ranking, followed in order by Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Oak Mountain, Huntsville, Auburn, Pelham, Randolph, Fairhope, Daphne, Montgomery Academy, Indian Springs, Grissom, Davidson and McGill-Toolen.

In Class 7A boys, Vestavia Hills is No. 1, with area teams Fairhope (No 5), Daphne (No. 6), Davidson (No 8) and Theodore (No. 10) included in the Top 15 rankings. In Class 6A, Mountain Brook is the top team, with McGill-Toolen at No. 5, Spanish Fort at No. 10 and St. Paul’s at No. 14. The Class 4A-5A rankings has Montgomery Academy as the top team with St. Michael at No. 10. In the Class 1A-3A poll where Bayside is the top team, St. Luke’s is ranked No. 8.

The girls’ Super Poll finds Oak Mountain as the top team, followed in order by Homewood, Auburn, Vestavia Hills, Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville, Huntsville, Mountain Brook, Bob Jones, Southside-Gadsden, Montgomery Academy, Briarwood Christian, Fairhope, James Clemens and Grissom.

In Class 7A girls, Oak Mountain is No. 1. Alma Bryant received votes but did not make the Top 15. In Class 6A, Homewood is the top team, with Spanish Fort at No. 5 and MicGill-Toolen at No. 8. The Class 4A-5A poll finds Montgomery Academy as the top team, while St. Michael is ranked No. 6. The Class 1A-3A poll is led by top-ranked Susan Moore. Bayside Academy (No. 10), Cottage Hill Christian (No. 11), St. Luke’s (No. 13) and Orange Beach (No. 14) represent the Lagniappe coverage area in the classification.