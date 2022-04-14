Bayside Academy’s boys team remains the top-ranked soccer team in Class 1A-3A play in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. Several teams from the Lagniappe coverage area claimed spots in the boys’ and girls’ polls, including Fairhope (No. 5), Daphne (No. 12), Davidson (No. 13) and McGill-Toolen (No. 15) in the boys’ Top 15 Super Poll, which includes teams regardless of classification. Fairhope is the only local team to earn a spot in the girls’ Super Poll.

In boys’ Super Poll rankings, Mountain Brook is No. 1, followed in order by Vestavia Hills, Oak Mountain, Homewood, Fairhope, Auburn, Pelham, Huntsville, Grissom, Montgomery Academy, Indian Springs, Daphne, Davidson, Austin and McGill-Toolen.

In Class 7A, Oak Mountain is ranked No. 1. Local teams include Fairhope at No. 3, Daphne at No. 7, Davidson at No. 8 and Theodore at No. 11. The Class 6A poll finds Vestavia Hills as the top team while McGill is No. 4 and Spanish Fort is No. 11. In 4A-5A, Montgomery Academy is No. 1, with St. Michael at No. 10 and Faith Academy at No. 13. The Class 1A-3A poll finds Bayside as the top team and St. Luke’s at No. 8.

In the girls’ Super Poll, Oak Mountain has the No. 1 position and is followed in order by Homewood, Auburn, Vestavia Hills, Spain Park, Huntsville, Hewitt-Trussville, Fairhope, Bob Jones, Mountain Brook, Montgomery Academy, Southside-Gadsden. Grissom, James Clemens and Florence.

Oak Mountain is No. 1 in the Class 7A poll, with local teams Fairhope (No. 7), Foley (No. 13) and Alma Bryant (No. 15) also ranked. Homewood is No. 1 in Class 6A, with Fairhope at No. 5 and McGill-Toolen at No. 8. In C lass 4A-5A, Montgomery Academy has the No. 1 position and St. Michael is No. 7. Susan Moore is No. 1 in Class 1A-3A, which local teams Cottage Hill Christian (No. 9), Bayside Academy (No. 10) and St. Luke’s (No. 11) included in the ranking.