The Bayside Academy boys’ team holds the top ranking in Class 1A-3A soccer in this week’s coaches’ polls. The Admirals are the only top-ranked team this week among teams in the Lagniappe coverage area.

The polls rank boys’ and girls’ teams in Class 7A, Class 6A, Class 4A-5A and Class 1A-3A, listing the Top 15 teams in each of the classifications, as well as producing a super poll for boys and girls that includes all classifications.

In girls’ play, local teams Fairhope and Foley hold spots in the girls’ super poll, while Fairhope, Daphne, Davidson and McGill-Toolen are included in the boys’ super poll.

In the girls’ poll, Oak Mountain holds the top spot in the super poll, followed in order by Homewood, Auburn, Spain Park, Huntsville, Vestavia Hills, Hewitt-Trussville, Southside-Gadsden, Mountain Brook, Bob Jones, James Clemens, Montgomery Academy, Fairhope, Florence and Foley.

In Class 7A girls, Oak Mountain in No. 1, with Fairhope at No. 9, Foley at No. 11 and Alma Bryant at No. 15. The girls’ Class 6A poll has Homewood in the No. 1 spot, with Spanish Fort at No. 5 and McGill-Toolen at No. 8. The Class 4A-5A girls’ poll lists Montgomery Academy as the top team and St. Michael is No. 5. The Class 1A-3A poll is led by No. 1-ranked Trinity, with local schools St. Luke’s (No. 9), Cottage Hill Christian (No. 11), Bayside Academy (No. 12) and Orange Beach (No. 14) also included.

In the boys’ super poll, Mountain Brook is the top-ranked team. It is followed, in order, by Vestavia Hills, Oak Mountain, Homewood, Fairhope, Auburn, Pelham, Huntsville, Montgomery Academy, Grissom, Daphne, Indian Springs, Davidson, Ft. Payne and McGill-Toolen.

In Class 7A boys, Vestavia Hills is ranked No. 1, with Fairhope at No. 3, Daphne at No. 7, Davidson at No. 8 and Theodore at No. 11. The Class 6A poll finds Mountain Brook with the top ranking and includes McGill-Toolen at No. 5, Spanish Fort at No. 11 and St. Paul’s at No. 14. The 4A-5A poll lists Montgomery Academy in the No. 1 position. St. Michael is ranked No. 10 and Faith Academy is No. 11. The Class 1A-3A poll features Bayside Academy ranked No. 1, with St. Luke’s at No. 7.