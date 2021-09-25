Bayside Academy used a big second half and mistakes by B.C. Rain to collect a 35-12 victory over the Red Raiders Friday night at Alma Bryant’s home field in a non-region game. The game was originally slated to be played on the Red Raiders’ home field at Trimmier Park, but was moved to Bryant because of soggy field conditions at Trimmier.

The victory placed Bayside’s record at 4-2 overall. The Admirals are 1-2 in Class 3A, Region 1. Rain feel to 2-2 overall. The Red Raiders are 2-0 in Class 5A, Region 1 games.

Big plays abounded as Jay Loper started the scoring for the Admirals with a 54-yard scoring run the the first period. He followed with a 33-yard scoring run in the second period to give Bayside a 14-0 lead. Rain cut into that lead, scoring a touchdown with just 46.5 seconds left in the first half when quarterback Amari Yelding hit receiver Tristan Paige on a nice catch-and-throw right at the pylon in the front right corner of the end zone that covered 16 yards. The score was set up by a Loper fumble when fielding a punt.

Bayside opened the second half with a 20-yard scoring pass from quarterback Zach Kittrell to Bishop Burkhalter, who made a diving catch in the end zone. The point-after kick failed, leaving the Admirals in front 20-12. Rain bounced right back when running back Bryce Dondlan hit an opening in the middle of the line of scrimmage and outran defenders on a 58-yard scoring run to make it 20-12.

In the final period, Kittrell scored on a 1-yard quarterback draw and Loper added a two-point conversion run after Bayside recovered a Red Raiders fumble at the Rain 1 yard line. Two and a half minutes later, Jacob Stewart scored on a 6-yard run and the PAT made it 35-12. The TD was set up by a Zakary Langham recovery of a Dondlan fumble at the Rain 15 yard line.

“We were horrible,” Bayside Academy head coach Phil Lazenby said afterward. “We made mistake after mistake after mistake. It’s hard to recover from that, but we played a real good fourth quarter and pulled away. I’m proud of them for doing that. I’m glad they decided they wanted to start playing football.

“It was our penalties that killed us, and fumbles and things like that. And it has killed us the last two games. It’s something we’;re working on and I didn’t do a good enough job. We definitely are going to try to get that straightened out.”

Lazenby said his team is going to have to get better, especially considering the schedule that lies ahead for his team.

Dondlan, who has been a workhorse at running back for the Red raiders, suffered an injury to his left hand during the game. Rain head coach Lawrence Yelding said Dondlan suffered a bruise on the top of his hand, but nothing as serious as a break, and he hopes he will be ready to play next week.

Bayside travels to face Flomaton next Friday, while the Red Raiders will visit Ladd-Peebles Stadium to face LeFlore.