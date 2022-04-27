Bayside Academy girls’ tennis coach Darcey Puckett knows how to make an exit. Puckett announced prior to the season this would be her final year coaching the Admirals’ tennis team and she hoped to go out with a big season.

Last week, her hopes were realized as Bayside Academy captured the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) girls’ Class 1A-3A state championship. It marked the sixth girls’ state tennis title for the school and the first since 2018. Bayside also won the state championship in 2007 and three straight seasons, 1982-84.

“The first day — they play doubles first and we were in No. 1 doubles and No. 3 doubles — and we were behind Donoho by three points after the first day,” Puckett said of last week’s two-day event at the Mobile Tennis Center. “In singles, we all won in the first round [No. 1 through No. 6] but the second round was looking tough because in three spots we were playing against Donoho and in another we had a girl playing against a Houston Academy girl she had never beaten. We knew we had to win all those matches to have a shot [at winning the state championship]. Lo and behold, they did.”

Bayside was quite prominent in the Class 1A-3A state championship matches. In singles play, there was a Bayside player in every championship match and in two of the three doubles title matches. They came away with two state titles in singles and one in doubles and it gave the team the state championship with 48 total points, seven more than runner-up Donoho. Lauderdale County finished third.

O’Melia Macpherson, playing No. 2 singles for Bayside, was a state champion, as was No. 5 singles player Annie Neill. In doubles, the No. 3 team of Millison Mixon and Lillie McInnis came away with the state title.

“It was amazing, but it was also kind of last-minute,” Puckett said of winning the championship.

She said she knew at the start of the season her team had a chance to do well, and the hope was they would do very well, and they did.

“What worried us [at the state tournament] is Donoho returned the same team it had last year, and that year they came in second and we were fourth,” Puckett said. “Our team had really improved and they had a lot of heart this year. The goal at the beginning of the season was to win the state championship and to fulfill the goal is pretty cool.

“It’s also my last season to be coaching tennis for Bayside. This is my 11th year and I told them at the beginning of the year I was going to make this my last year; I want to spend some time with my elderly parents and in-laws. I’ve been at Bayside 21 years and I’m still teaching; I teach middle school math. So it was a good finish.”

Puckett is a Bayside graduate and played on the tennis team as a student. She was a part of two state championship teams. “That’s very special,” she said.

Bayside isn’t the only local team that fared well in the state tournament last week. The St. Paul’s girls finished second in the Class 6A tournament while the Spanish Fort boys took third place in the Class 6A boys’ competition.

Here are the results of last week’s AHSAA state tennis tournament involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. Results are from individual state championship matches in singles and doubles involving local players, and a list of the top three team finishes as well as any other area teams:

GIRLS

Class 1A-3A: Singles: No. 1: Mars Hill Bible’s Amira Schultz def. Bayside Academy’s Claire Prickett 6-2, 6-3; No. 2: Bayside Academy’s O’Melia Macpherson def. Donoho’s Lily Grace Draper 6-1, 6-1; No. 3: Houston Academy’s Kenza Bilbeisi def. Bayside Academy’s Lillie McInnis 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; No. 4: Lauderdale County’s Lizzie Tanner def. Bayside Academy’s Avery Vandermeeden 6-1, 6-0; No. 5: Bayside Academy’s Annie Neill def. Lauderdale County’s Molly Burchell 6-2, 6-2; No. 6: Donoho’s Anne Marie Harris def. Bayside Academy’s Millison Mixon 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: No. 1: Donoho’s Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper def. Bayside Academy’s Claire Prickett and O’Melia Macpherson 6-1, 2-6, 10-8; No. 3: Bayside Academy’s Millison Mixon and Lillie McInnis def. Donoho’s Blair Kitchen and Anne Marie Harris 6-2, 6-1.

Team: 1. Bayside Academy, 2. Donoho, 3. Lauderdale County.

Class 4A-5A: Singles: No local players reached the championship matches. Doubles: No local players reached the championship matches.

Team: 1. Randolph School, 2. Russellville, 3. St. John Paul II, 15. Faith Academy, T16: St. Michael and Satsuma.

Class 6A: Singles: No. 2: Montgomery Academy’s Jenna Chandler def. Emma Jane Hamilton of St. Paul’s 0-6, 6-4, 10-3; No. 4: Grace Swain of St. Paul’s def. Northridge’s Carter Thomason 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: No. 1: Pippa Roy and Annie Lacey of Mountain Brook def. Libbie Hamilton and Emma Jane Hamilton of St. Paul’s 3-6, 6-1, 10-7; No. 2: Ann Coleman and Mae Mae Lacey of Mountain Brook def. Emme Clement and Maggie Sullivan of St. Paul’s 6-3, 6-2; No. 3: Grace Swain and Livy Ferguson of St. Paul’s def. Lillian Still and Mary Neal Polk of Mountain Brook 6-2, 7-6.

Team: 1. Mountain Brook, 2. St. Paul’s, 3. Montgomery Academy, 8. UMS-Wright.

Class 7A: Singles: No local players reached the championship matches. Doubles: No local players reached the championship matches.

Team: 1. Vestavia Hills, 2. Hoover, 3. Auburn, 6. Fairhope, 8. Alma Bryant, 9. Daphne.

BOYS

Class 1A-3A: Singles: No local players reached the championship matches. Doubles: No local players reached the championship matches.

Team: 1. Houston Academy, 2. Montgomery-Catholic, 3. Whitesburg Christian.

Class 4A-5A: Singles: No local players reached the championship matches. Doubles: No local players reached the championship matches.

Team: 1. LAMP, 2. Madison Academy, 3. St. James, T8. Satsuma, 11. St. Michael.

Class 6A: Singles: No. 4: Spanish Fort’s Jake Miller def. Mountain Brook’s Logan Woodall 7-6, 1-6, 11-9. Doubles: No. 2: Mountain Brook’s Luke Schwefler and Max Gayden def. Spanish Fort’s Jake Miller and Jacob Thom 6-3, 6-2.

Team: 1. Northridge, 2. Mountain Brook, 3. Spanish Fort, 9. McGill-Toolen.

Class 7A: Singles: No local players reached the championship matches. Doubles: No local players reached the championship matches.

Team: 1. Vestavia Hills, 2. Hoover, 3. Auburn, 6. Fairhope, 8. Alma Bryant, 9. Daphne.