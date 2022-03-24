Bayside Academy still holds the No. 1 ranking in Class 1A-3A boys soccer in the latest high school soccer coaches’ poll, released this week. The Admirals are the only boys’ or girls’ soccer team in the Lagniappe coverage area that holds a No. 1 ranking this week.

In the super polls, which rank the top 15 teams regardless of classification in both boys’ and girls’ play, Fairhope and Davidson hold spots in the boys’ poll while Foley is listed in the girls’ super poll. Vestavia Hills holds the No. 1 spot in the boys’ super poll, with Oak Mountain the top-ranked team in the girls’ super poll.

The boys’ super poll includes: 1. Vestavia Hills, 2. Mountain Brook, 3. Oak Mountain, 4. Homewood, 5. Fairhope, 6. Davidson, 7. Huntsville, 8. Grissom, 9. Auburn, 10. Montgomery Academy, 11. Pelham, 12. Chelsea, 13. Ft. Payne, 14. In dian Springs, 15.

In boys’ play, the No. 1-ranked team include Vestavia Hills (Class 7A), Mountain Brook (Class 6A), Montgomery Academy (Class 4A-5A) and Bayside Academy (Class 1A-3A). The top-ranked girls’ teams are Oak Mountain (7A), Homewood (6A), Montgomery Academy (4A-5A) and Donoho (1A-3A).

Here is a look at teams from the Lagniappe coverage area that are ranked this week:

BOYS

Super poll: 5. Fairhope, 6. Davidson.

Class 7A: 3. Fairhope, 4. Davidson, 9. Daphne, 11. Theodore

Class 6A: 6. McGill-Toolen. 12. Spanish Fort, 14. St. Paul’s.

Class 4A-5A: 10. St. Michael.

Class 1A-3A: 1. Bayside Academy, 3. St. Luke’s.

GIRLS

Super poll: 14. Foley

Class 7A: 9. Foley, 11. Fairhope. Receiving votes: Alma Bryant.

Class 6A: 6. Spanish Fort, 10. McGill-Toolen.

Class 4A-5A: 9. St. Michael.

Class 1A-3A: 8. St. Luke’s, 10. Cottage Hill Christian, 14. Orange Beach.