To the surprise of no one, Bayside Academy is the No. 1-ranked team in Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 5A competition in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason volleyball poll. Bayside has won 29 state titles, including 19 straight crowns, and is the pick to make it 20 in a row.

Several other teams in the Lagniappe coverage area also earned Top 10 status in the preseason poll, released Thursday night. McGill-Toolen is ranked No. 3 and Fairhope received votes in the Class 7A rankings. Spanish Fort holds the No. 2 ranking in Class 6A, with St. Paul’s ranked No, 5 while Gulf Shores and Saraland received votes. In Class 5A, Bayside Academy is No. 1 and Satsuma holds the No. 8 spot.

In Class 4A, St. Michael received votes but did not make the Top 10, while St. Luke’s holds the No. 5 ranking in Class 3A. Orange Beach is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A and Bayshore Christian is ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.

Other than Bayside in Class 5A, the other teams earning top rankings in their respective classifications include Spain Park (7A), Homewood (6A), Montgomery Academy (4A), Trinity (3A), Addison (2A), Donoho (1A) and Glenwood (AISA).