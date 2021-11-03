Photo | Provided

Every year, regardless of the classification, Bayside Academy’s volleyball team finds itself at the top of the heap at season’s end, season after season, for a national record 20 seasons now. And counting. The Admirals live for the postseason.

Last week in Birmingham, Bayside capped a postseason in which it didn’t lose a single game, defeating East Limestone 3-0 for the Class 5A state title. It marks the 30th all-time volleyball crown for the school, also a national record. Since 1992 it has failed to win the state title only three times — in 1994, 1997 and 2001.

“It doesn’t get old,” Bayside head coach Ann Schilling said. “We’re just very blessed. We had a good group. We had four seniors and they all started and our team chemistry was just great. They truly loved each other. I think you could see that out there on the court. I think you can never underestimate culture in a program and I think our culture has been great for many years, and especially this year.”

Yet even Schilling, who has built the program into a dynamo, has to shake her head occasionally.

“It’s pretty incredible,” she said of the streak. “I’m just thankful. It’s been crazy what we’ve been able to do. But you give God all the glory for it. He’s the one that created everybody, and I know I do everything for His honor and glory and I think my kids would tell you the same.”

While the Admirals may make it look easy, keeping the streak alive requires a lot of factors, according to senior Ella Broadhead, an all-state player who has been a starter on the team since the eighth grade. She is a Troy commit.

“There’s definitely pressure, but I think that’s what makes Bayside volleyball Bayside volleyball,” she said. “This program is so successful because of Coach Schilling and she has instilled so many values in us that we’re going to carry through for the rest of our lives, and it’s so much more than volleyball. It’s becoming a family with these girls and the values Coach Schilling has instilled in us, it’s just enabled us to use that pressure that’s kind of on us to keep winning as an expectation of not only other people but of ourselves, to hold ourselves accountable and to a higher standard.”

Broadhead said there is a different level of play the Admirals go to once the postseason begins. It shows. In the area tournament, 25-10 was the closest score in the title match. In the South Super Regional in Montgomery, all four matches were won 3-0 with opponents scoring 20 points (in 25-point games) once and held to 11 or less six times (out of 12 games). In the state tournament, three more 3-0 matches and 16 points was as close as an opponent got.

“I think we have a really competitive regular season, so by the time we get to the state tournament we’re pretty confident because of that competition,” said Broadhead of her team, which finished the season with a record of 57-6. “I don’t think we lose, we learn, and we are able to learn from our tough losses during the regular season and we’re able to carry that into the state tournament. By the time we get there we’re really confident in ourselves and each other.”

Broadhead said there is definitely pressure to keep the state title streak alive and not be the team that ends it.

“But I think that pressure is kind of what helps us through the season,” she said. “Everyone expects us to win, so we have to expect that of ourselves, and it kind of makes us do everything to win because it’s not like if we should win, it’s almost like we have to win. So we do everything to prepare ourselves during the regular season and before state. We’re all going, we have practice, we put in extra reps, we work out, we do everything we can so that we’re able to pull it through at the end and win.”

So does winning the state title bring celebration or relief?

“This year was different because it’s my last year, but I think in years past it’s definitely been celebration and relief, but it’s almost like the next day we’re looking ahead and thinking about the next year and preparing. That’s kind of how it’s been in years past, but this year was different [for me] because it’s my last year as a senior. So I think it was a lot of relief just knowing that this was my last season and I was able to go out and win and keep the streak going for Coach Schilling and all the teams before us.

“It was definitely bittersweet, but looking back on it now I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s definitely tough and there’s definitely a lot of pressure, but it’s just the most amazing experience. I love all the girls on my teams so much, and I still talk to all the girls from teams past. Every year before state I get texts from girls that I played with my eighth-grade year and you have those connections and those relationships.

“And being coached by Coach Schilling, it’s just such an amazing experience and she’s such an amazing coach and an amazing person and she’s always driven into us that it’s much more than volleyball, it’s who we are as a person. I just think that Bayside volleyball, it’s almost magical. It’s such an amazing experience and even though it was tough, I definitely have a lot of great memories.”