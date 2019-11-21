According to a news release, Baldwin County Sheriffs Deputies Nov. 20, working on behalf of the Special Operations Unit, stopped a tractor trailer eastbound on Interstate 10, near the 49 mile marker. During the stop, deputies developed reasonable suspicion that criminal activity may be taking place.

During a consensual search of the tractor and trailer, deputies located personal use amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A further search revealed approximately 45 kilograms of cocaine secreted within a natural void on the trailer.

Allegedly, the shipment originated in California and was destined for central Florida. The suspects arrested are driver and co-driver. Both were transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center. The tractor and trailer were seized.

Mauro Lopez (above left), 60, of Riverside, California, is charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and was given no bond.

Jose Encines (above right), 53, of Anaheim, California is charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A bond amount for Encines was not specified in the news release.