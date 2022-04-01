According to a news release this morning, on March 30, a deputy assigned to the special operations unit of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Georgia plated pick-up truck pulling an enclosed trailer. The stop was for a traffic violation and occurred on I-65 northbound near the 34-mile marker.

During the stop, the deputy became suspicious that the suspect may be trafficking in illegal narcotics. A search of the trailer revealed approximately 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 25 pounds of various THC candies, cereals, edibles and over eight pounds of fentanyl.

The suspect, Howard Grant, 52, stated he was headed to the Atlanta area and then to Pennsylvania. Grant is currently in the Baldwin County Corrections Center o two counts of drug trafficking. He is being held without bond.