During the stop, the deputy became suspicious that the suspect may be trafficking in illegal narcotics. A search of the trailer revealed approximately 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 25 pounds of various THC candies, cereals, edibles and over eight pounds of fentanyl.
The suspect, Howard Grant, 52, stated he was headed to the Atlanta area and then to Pennsylvania. Grant is currently in the Baldwin County Corrections Center o two counts of drug trafficking. He is being held without bond.
