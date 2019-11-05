SUBMITTED — According to a news release, investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel “Rusty” Thomas of Daphne yesterday, on the charge of Theft of Property in the Third Degree.

The arrest occurred just days after it was reported that Thomas was hired to build a fence in the Magnolia Springs community, but after receiving a $1,400 deposit he did not return to complete the job. The victim waited over a month for Thomas to make good on his promise to complete the job, but Thomas stopped responding to the victim’s text messages.

The BCSO is continuing to investigate the business practices of Thomas. Thomas owns and operates a fence and welding company under the business names Thomas Gates, Thomas Welding, and Southern Haulers. We believe that there may be other victims who provided payment to Thomas without receiving any goods or services.

Thomas is being held at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on a $1,000 bond for his charge in Baldwin County. Thomas was also arrested on a warrant for similar charges in Jackson County, Mississippi.

If you have entered into an agreement with Thomas and you have not received repayment or a completed project, please contact Investigator Pilkington at 251-972-8589.