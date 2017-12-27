A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after he was shot twice while responding to a domestic violence call in Stockton.

Cpl. Mike Walker suffered sustained shotgun blasts to the face and chest on Tuesday, Dec. 19. He was discharged from USA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and underwent outpatient surgery on Thursday, Dec. 21, according to a statement from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Walker family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation for all the prayers, calls, visits and support at this time,” the statement read. “As Cpl. Walker continues his recovery they also ask you please respect their privacy during this time.”

Walker is a nine-year veteran of the BCSO. Before joining the sheriff’s office, Walker spent time with the Mobile Police Department and was a U.S. Marine before that, Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said at a press conference.

The shooter was identified as 37-year-old Forrest Carl Bullin, of Stockton. Bullin is charged with attempted murder and assault. He was released on $1 million and $500,000 worth of bonds, respectively.

Lt. Bill Cowan, a public information officer for the Baldwin County major crimes unit, said at a press conference that at about 8:42 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on State Highway 59 in Stockton. The report was that a female victim had been thrown from a vehicle, over a guardrail and down an embankment, Cowan said.

At approximately 1:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, deputies learned of Bullin’s location at a residence in Stockton.

“While approaching the residence, deputies were fired upon,” Cowan said.

Both deputies and Bullin returned fire. Once the shooting began, SWAT officials were called in, Cowan said.

At approximately 5:58 a.m. Bullin was taken into custody, Cowan said.

Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters told reporters that Bullin had been free on bond for three previous misdemeanor charges during the time of the shooting.

Following the shooting, Walker was in serious but stable condition, Mack said.

“He is expected to recover,” Mack told reporters. “It will be a long road for Mike.”