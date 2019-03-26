SUBMITTED — On March 25, 2019 the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of County Road 64 in the Rosinton Community of Baldwin County after receiving a call that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Robert Lee Callaway (53) on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. At about the same time they made contact with and detained Robert Leonard Callaway (74) who was identified by a witness as the shooter.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene and from statements obtained last night, Robert Leonard Callaway is the father of Robert Lee Callaway. The two live on the same property, but live in separate residences. Just before 8 p.m. the two became involved in a verbal altercation. The exchange ended with Robert Leonard Callaway shooting his son in the head.

Robert Leonard Callaway was arrested for Attempted Murder and Domestic Violence in the First Degree and remains in the Baldwin County Corrections Center. Robert Lee Callaway (victim) is still in the hospital with a bullet lodged in his brain. He is in stable, but serious condition.