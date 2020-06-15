According to a news release this morning, deputies from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Ard Road in Robertsdale yesterday to conduct a welfare concern check. Upon arrival, deputies located a female and a male inside the house deceased.

Investigators with the BCSO and the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office responded and worked the scene. Based on the evidence discovered, it appears the deaths are related to a domestic related murder-suicide. Both subjects were shot and investigators determined no one else was on scene when the shooting occurred.

The dead were identified as 24-year-old Katherine Clark of Robertsdale and 41-year-old Mark Andrews of Theodore.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Investigations Command of the Sheriff’s Office 251-972-8589 or 251-937-0202.