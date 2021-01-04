SUBMITTED — Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of an unidentified man who was discovered deceased near Battleship Parkway (Causeway) by fishermen on the morning of Jan. 2. He was found in shallow water near the Blakeley River and had been in the water for several days.

Alabama Law Enforcement Marine Patrol and Daphne Search and Rescue assisted with recovering the victim, as patrolmen with the Spanish Fort Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office began searching the Causeway and local boat launches for leads. The victim is described as a white, male, approximately 6-feet tall and 190 pounds. He has short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and boots at the time of his death.

The victim has unique tattoos they believe will assist with identifying him. He has the number 51 tattooed on his right shoulder and 50 tattooed on his left shoulder near each clavicle (collar bones). He also has a Ruger (firearms manufacturer) emblem on right side of his stomach, and barbed wire tattooed on his left arm. An autopsy has been conducted and there is no sign of trauma to the victim. The cause of death is still under review.

The BCSO is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the identity of this man. If anyone observed someone matching this description on or near Battleship Parkway or knows of a missing person who fits this physical description, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Instigations Division at 251-972-8589.