Dear Mr. Holbert:

I want to thank you for a wonderful example of the thinking that has led the United States to have one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the world. Your column in the July 1, 2020, issue of the Lagniappe was a perfect whinge of arrogance, selfishness and extremely shortsighted thinking.

Did you really leave home without even thinking of taking masks … traveling to Florida? Did you not think that with the COVID-19 numbers skyrocketing in Florida it should have been an indication that masks might be a good thing? And to actually think you had a reason to grumble about being expected to wear a mask everywhere you went in Florida was amazing! Do you not read your own paper?

Yes, the masks are a pain in the neck. They are uncomfortable. I so much dislike wearing one. However, if wearing that mask is going to help prevent someone from getting this virus, if by chance I have become infected and am not yet aware, then wear it I will. After all, if we or someone we love becomes infected, there is NO guarantee that the disease will only exhibit minor symptoms. Regardless of what the statistics say, we DO. NOT. KNOW.

Man up, and be part of the solution and not part of the problem.

Kathrine Carroll

Mobile