Photo | Courtesy of HGTV

Hello, hello, hello. How’s it going? Does summer feel like it’s almost over or is it just me? I can’t believe next week is the Nappie Awards issue. Oh me, oh my — I almost want to cry! Tears of joy, of course. Because the Nappie Awards issue means the Nappie Awards party will be next week as well, and I always get my best gossip from it. And after not being able to have the ceremony last year, I hear it’s going to be “out of this world.” I can’t wait, but I have to and so do you! Luckily, I have a little scoop to hold us over until then. Enjoy!

A new HGTV darling?

Move over Waco, it seems like BaCo has become the newest love for HGTV. Though Gulf Shores and Orange Beach condos have been featured numerous times on the popular show “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” in the past, now the area has gotten its own limited series in “Battle on the Beach.”

The show premiered this past Sunday at 8 p.m. and will continue each Sunday as teams renovate “kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, outdoor spaces and more to reimagine tired sand shacks into enviable beachfront bungalows.” Tired sand shacks? Ouch.

Though the show says it is filmed in Gulf Shores and technically it is, the homes appear to be in the Fort Morgan area.

It also features some of HGTV’s biggest stars.

“In HGTV’s latest addition to its summer programming, Ty Pennington, star of HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ and Alison Victoria of ‘Windy City Rehab’ are joined by Food Network’s Taniya Nayak (‘Restaurant Impossible’) to mentor three skilled teams of up-and-coming flippers from across the country. Each week, the teams will execute a renovation challenge with results that impress star judges Mike Holmes (Holmes + Holmes) and Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones). Ultimately, the team who adds the most property value will win a $50,000 cash prize earmarked for the champion’s next flip,” according to a press release.

At the beginning of the premiere, the judges said real estate experts from the area had appraised the homes — I mean, tired sand shacks — at $650,000. Though they will have challenges and prizes for the best renovation of each room every week, as judged by Holmes and Starsiak Hawk, the ultimate winner will be chosen when those same experts come back and reappraise it. Obviously, whichever team’s finished property gets the highest appraisal value will win.

This series was filmed in March and April, so you may have seen these guys and gals around. But if you are headed to the beach this summer, be on the lookout for this trio of houses, as they are now “HGTV famous.”

Well, kids, that’s all I have this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or just some plain ol’ beachfront bungalow improvement lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!