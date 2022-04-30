Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr., who began his college career at Southern Cal and played his prep football career at Saraland, was selected in the third round with the 71st overall of the NFL Draft Friday night bye the Chicago Bears.

Jones offers the Bears a player with variety as he is primarily a wide receiver, but also has proven himself as a kickoff and punt returner. He is the second player for the Mobile area to be selected in the draft. Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary was a second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans earlier Friday night.

Jones raced onto the NFL Draft scene this past season with his dual contributions as a wide receiver in Vols’ head coach Josh Heupel’s hurry-up and pass-happy system, as well as being one of the country’s top punt and kick returners. Multi-tasking aids one’s draft prospects, and Jones’ speed and talents are expected to see him selected on Day 2 of the draft. He was named the co-Special Teams Player of the Year in the SEC last season and a first-team All-SEC pick. In his final two seasons of college play at Tennessee he caught 84 passes for 1,087 yards.

For his college career, at Tennessee and USC, he accounted for 4,738 all-purpose yards, with 2.973 yards in kickoff returns, a 24.4-yards per attempt average. He averaged 15.1 yards per try on punt returns. He had 11 receiving touchdowns, two kickoff returns for a score (including one against South Alabama) and one rushing touchdown last season.

Five other players from the Mobile area remain available for the draft — South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert, LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr. and Cordale Flott, Boston College’s Trae Barry and Alabama’s Jayln Armour-Davis-Davis.