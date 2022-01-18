On Monday, Enterprise High School released a video on Twitter that showed an Enterprise Police escort for an SUV pulling up to the school. Without showing the face of the person being escorted, it showed the person exit the vehicle, button his suit jacket and enter a door to the school. The screen then offered the following message:

Our New Coach is Here. A New Era of Wildcat Football Begins.

On Tuesday the identity of the new coach was revealed — Spanish Fort’s Ben Blackmon.

Blackmon, only the fourth head coach in the history of the Spanish Fort program, is leaving after seven seasons with the Toros. He led the program to an overall record of 77-18 during his time with the school, including a 15-0 mark and the Class 6A state championship in 2015, his first season on the job. He also led the Toros to the Class 6A title game in 2019 and 2020. The team posted a record of 10-2 this past season.

Blackmon takes over a program that was 8-4 last season, reaching the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. He replaces Rick Darlington who served as the Wildcats’ head coach for three seasons, posting an overall record of 20-14.

“In this process of searching for a coach, there was no doubt he was the No. 1 candidate that we wanted him to be here at Enterprise,” Enterprise principal Stan Sauls told the Dothan Eagle following Tuesday’s press conference in Enterprise announcing his hiring after a special called meeting of the board of education. “His record speaks for itself, being at Spanish Fort from 2015-21 for seven years with a 77-18 record, won the state championship in 2015 and state runner-up in 2019 and 2020 at Spanish Fort. Not only is he a great football coach, he is an even better family man.”

Enterprise athletic director Trent Trawick said he was also excited to get Blackmon after a lengthy one-month process.

“We feel Ben was the right guy for the job,” Trawick said. “He was our leader all along. The process took a little longer than expected, but obviously the result is definitely worth the wait. We are excited to have him. We feel like he will be a great fit not only at our school, but in our community as well.”

The Wildcats have won just five total playoff games since 1994 and have not advanced past the second round of the state playoffs. They won the Class 4A state title in 1979 under head coach Bill Bacon, perhaps the program’s most successful coach. He coached Enterprise from 1974-2000, producing a record of 210-85-1 during that time.

Blackmon fashioned a 20-6 record in the playoffs at Spanish Fort and a record of 49-5 against region opponents.

At Enterprise, Blackmon and his team will be part of the newly reclassified Class 7A, Region 2 that includes Central-Phenix City, Auburn, Opelika, Dothan, Prattville, Smiths Station, Jeff Davis and Lee-Montgomery. The nine-team region includes five teams that won at least eight games last season, including Opelika and Lee which were Class 6A teams a year ago. Central-Phenix City reached the 7A state championship game this past season.

This will mark the fourth school at which Blackmon will serve as head coach. Prior to accepting the Spanish Fort job he spent four seasons at Gulf Shores, the Dolphins going 21-20 during his tenure. Prior to that he was head coach at Greenville for four seasons, logging a 31-14 overall record. In 15 seasons as a head coach, Blackmon is 129-52.