Established in 1902, The Mobile Public Library is celebrating its 120th birthday this year and will be hosting a number of special “signature” events over the coming months, including its main library facility receiving national recognition.

The Ben May Main Library will be designated a national “Literary Landmark” during a reception on May 12 at 4 p.m. The library was completed on Sept. 15, 1928 by Mobile architect George Bigelow Rogers, who designed it in the classical revival style. It is the first library in Alabama to receive the recognition. The recognition is through the American Library Association, which began the program in 1987.

During the May 12 event, a plaque honoring Mobile’s “Renaissance Man” Eugene Walter will be unveiled. Walter is buried steps away from the library in the Church Street Graveyard. The “Kaleidoscope: The World of Eugene Walter” exhibit will also be available for viewing. The exhibition will showcase Eugene’s work including original art, designs, recipes, books, handwritten notes and select memorabilia from private collections and archives chronicling his achievements.

In tribute to Eugene’s love of theater and dance, costumes from the University of Alabama’s Repertory Dance Theatre will be on display with notes by their creator and UA’s Instructor of Dance Costume Design and Production Tiffany Yeager.

“How fortunate for the Mobile area to have had a library in place for over a century! MPL is looking forward to making this anniversary outstanding and is thrilled to celebrate with the community!” said Mobile Library spokesperson Valerie Longa.

The first event to commemorate the 120-year milestone will be “An Evening with Roy Hoffman,” where the Mobile-born author will share about his literary inspiration and present his newest novel, “The Promise of the Pelican.” The event will take place on Tuesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the West Regional Library. Following his address, there will be a question and answer session and a book signing.

For the first time since the COVID-19 began, the Virginia Dillard Smith/Toulminville Branch Library will be hosting its annual Poetry Slam-A-Rama once again. Youth ages 8-19 are invited to register for the competition taking place Saturday, April 30, from 2-5 p.m. Winners will receive a cash prize, and all contestants will receive a certificate of participation and a consolation prize. Students may register by emailing glaffiette@mplonline.org or calling 251-494-4982.

On May 14, Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley Jones will be hosting a youth writing workshop at Toulminville Branch Library beginning at 10 a.m. for students ages 8-19. Jones host a poetry reading at the Ben May Main Library that afternoon. For more information individuals can visit mobilepubliclibrary.org/events or register by calling 251-494-2298 or emailing mponder@mplonline.org.