Ben Reynolds decided to run to represent District 4 on the Mobile City Council for his children. He said he wanted his daughters to decide to stay in the Port City, so he made himself a candidate for the seat.

“I’m running because I’ve got two little girls and a wife and we want to do what we can to help our community to grow,” he said. “I want my girls when they grow up to choose Mobile.”

Reynolds added he wants to continue the work of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration and recent councils.

“I’m running to continue the progress that has been made over the past eight years,” he said. “Essentially, I want to keep moving forward.”

Reynolds received an endorsement from a member of those councils, as current District 4 Councilman John Williams is throwing his support behind him.

“I appreciate his support and I’m honored to have it,” Reynolds said. “He’s someone I trust to always be honest. He’s really shown that through his service. I’m looking to work with him through the campaign and I’m hoping to work with John Williams on issues if I’m elected.”

Reynolds, a flood insurance adjuster and former homeowner association (HOA) president, said both responsibilities will help him be a better city councilor.

As an insurance adjuster dealing with floods, Reynolds said he has to continually work within the federal parameters to help clients.

“You have to work within the rules and regulations so much and apply them to real-world situations,” he said. “It’s very much the same as what you do as a city councilor. It’s understanding the regulations and applying them in a way that responds to the needs of citizens.”

As for leading an HOA, Reynolds said the experience is the closest anyone can get to representing a neighborhood and dealing with its issues.

“I don’t know if you can get any closer to residents than being an HOA president,” he said.

Growth

The growth of the city is the biggest issue Mobile is facing, Reynolds said. The future of the city depends on its leaders looking at all issues that impact growth and making the right decisions going forward, he said.

“It starts with addressing public safety concerns out there,” he said, acknowledging many are perceptions. “Infrastructure issues have to be part of the conversation as well.”

With growth being the most important issue, Reynolds called annexation “vital.”

“Annexation to the west and the south is very important,” he said. “We don’t want to be handicapped by cities that may pop up.”

Stimpson has previously pushed for annexation of around 13,000 residents in an unincorporated area of Mobile County near heavily trafficked retail areas inside and outside of the current city limits.

A vote by the City Council to allow residents of the area to vote on annexation failed with four of the seven members in favor of annexation because it didn’t have supermajority support.

CIP

Given his concerns over infrastructure in District 4, Reynolds said he supports the council’s capital improvement program (CIP), which splits $21 million raised from an increase in sales taxes seven ways and allows each district to use the funding as it sees fit.

“It ensures that District 4 gets a bite at the apple,” he said. “The CIP gives us a seat at the table.”

While Reynolds said he plans to visit with more residents of District 4 to really get a sense of all the infrastructure issues facing the various neighborhoods, he said stormwater management and street resurfacing seem to be among the biggest concerns.

“Stormwater management is still an issue,” he said. “Paving roads is also always on the forefront of residents’ minds.”

Also at issue, he said, is the water quality of Dog River, which is also partially about stormwater management.

“Improvements have to be made and the council has to commit to providing resources to clean it up,” Reynolds said of the river. “Dog River is a great resource for us and people want to use it. People want to swim in it, but it’s not always safe to swim in.”

Amtrak

Reynolds, like many council candidates, wants to learn more about the possible return of passenger rail before making a definitive decision about its future. He said he’d like to see the delayed feasibility study finished first.

The Mobile City Council approved $3 million over three years to fund operations of the train’s return, but those funds were contingent upon the completion of a study commissioned by Amtrak, Norfolk Southern and CSX railroads to understand the impact passenger rail would have on freight lines and the port.

After less than a year of attempting to collect data for the study, Amtrak called an end to the study because it was taking too long and took its arguments in favor of allowing passenger rail on the freight-owned tracks to the Surface Transportation Board in an expedited case instead. The board has yet to rule on Amtrak’s position, but both freight rail companies and the Alabama Port Authority have asked for the study to be completed.