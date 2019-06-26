Lawbreaking and a complex system of payoffs to informants helped lead the Clotilda from the United States to the shores of the West African nation of Benin and back, a Voodoo religious leader said in comments made to guests at an event at the University of South Alabama (USA) earlier this month.

Dada Daagba Hounon Houna II, the supreme leader of the Voodoo religion, said that everyone is implicated when it comes to what happened with the Clotilda; however, the political landscape of Benin at the time helped contribute. He admitted complicity among those in Africa and Benin at the time due to “supply and demand.”

“This ends up implicating us all,” he said through Dowoti Desir Hounon Houna II, as an interpreter.

He said that a ruler in the country who was against selling people into slavery had been deposed after a 21-year reign in the late 1700s. When a new ruler took over, things changed, he said.

Slave traders would also pay bribes to lookouts to help ships avoid the English who would be policing the waterways, Houna said. Traders would pay large sums of money and give gifts to help ensure passage without getting caught. He said ships like the Clotilda would use a system similar to “sleight of hand” to get past those who might try to stop them.

More specifically, in the case of the Clotilda, which roughly translates to “bad tortoise,” scouts were paid to give false information about the ship’s whereabouts to fool those looking for it, he said.

Before speaking to the crowd, the Hounas took visitors outside to perform a traditional Voodoo ritual of pouring of libations.

The speakers were invited to campus by Kimberly Pettway, a professor in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work at USA. Pettway said she met the religious leaders years ago while taking a few extra days to travel to Benin after a trip with social work students to Ghana.

Pettway invited them to not only speak to students and visitors at USA but to tour the site where the Clotilda wreckage was discovered near Africatown.

From February to July 1860 — some 52 years after the U.S. banned the importation of slaves — the Clotilda illegally transported 110 people from Benin, Africa, to Mobile. Co-conspirators Timothy Meaher and Captain William Foster made an effort to evade authorities and destroy evidence of their criminal voyage by burning the vessel and dividing the Africans among their captors, where they remained in slavery until the end of the Civil War.

A small band of the Clotilda passengers reunited post-war with the hopes of returning to Africa. When that dream was not realized, the survivors and their descendants established a new home for themselves in the Plateau area of Mobile now known as Africatown.

The identification of the ship has led to celebrations in the community, where leaders hope to memorialize the find.