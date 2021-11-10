South Alabama QB Jake Bentley

Photo | Mike Kittrell

Jake Bentley had the South Alabama offense on the move. The Jaguars received the opening kickoff in its game last Saturday at Troy and Bentley, who had turned in some of his best performances of the year in recent games, helped move the Jags from their own 12 to the Trojans 4-yard line.

They reached the 9 on a 27-yard pass from Bentley to his favorite target, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. On the play, Bentley was hit late on his left knee by a Troy defender, drawing a roughing the passer penalty. The play cost Troy 5 yards to their 4; it cost South Alabama its starting quarterback.

Bentley would not return to the game and he is not expected to play this Saturday when the Jags head to Appalachian State. Desmond Trotter replaced Bentley and actually scored on a 4-yard run on his first play of the game. He went through a period of shakiness for a time after that, but later settled down and helped the Jags get back in the game, though they would lose 31-24 in the “Battle for the Belt.”

Just when Bentley will be able to return to the Jags’ lineup, if at all, remains to be seen. He was scheduled to have an MRI exam Monday afternoon. Results of the exam were not available at press time but he was not expected to play against App State.

“After the hit, obviously we had an examination of him then, and we had another one on Sunday,” Jags’ head coach Kane Wommack said. “He is feeling the same things with a little bit of looseness in the knee. The MRI is being done [Monday]. We’ll get the feedback of exactly what we are seeing there, but I don’t anticipate him to play this week.”

Bentley continued to run short sprints and do some side-to-side exercises on the South Alabama bench Saturday, hoping to feel well enough to return to the game. But he wasn’t given that option by the Jags’ training staff and when he returned to the sidelines after halftime he was no longer in uniform and he was sporting a large brace on his left knee.

“Jake is a fighter,” Wommack said. “He truly is one of the grittier people that I’ve ever been around. He’s a guy’s guy; he’s a quarterback who wants to do everything right. He’s seen a little bit of everything and taken it on the chin — he’s seen the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. And he’s also dealt with injury before and he knows how to navigate that. He’s very optimistic about being able to come back in probably a shorter amount of time — this being his senior season probably plays into that as well. So, I am optimistic about him. I just think that we’re going to have to give him a little rest here.”

For the year, Bentley is 184 of 262 passing for 2,122 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been intercepted five times. On the opening drive against Troy, he was three of three for 49 yards and also had a 12-yard carry. He is completing 70.2 percent of his passes and averages 235.8 passing yards a game. His 15 TD passes ties the school record and he is one of just four quarterbacks in the school’s young history to pass for more than 2,000 yards in a season.

With him sidelined, at least for the next game if not indeed the rest of the way, Trotter takes over the starting spot, which he held for the Jags last season. He too has experience, though not as much as Bentley.

“The very first play [against Troy], obviously you see what he brings to the table from a running capability standpoint,” Wommack said of Trotter. “Dez has the ability to extend plays with his feet both in the passing game and being able to pull it down and run it. He was able to convert some third downs and get us in fourth-and-manageable situations so we could go for it on fourth downs — which we did eight times in the game — and that is something we need to utilize moving forward.”

Trotter ended the game completing 20 of 32 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and the pick-six interception. Offensive coordinator Major Applewhite said, overall, he thought Trotter did a good job against Troy.

“There was no hitting of the panic button,” he said. “He prepared himself and was ready to go in. I was proud of the way he played, especially coming back out after the pick-six — being able to lead the team on a drive going into the half. He settled in and was able to come back out and lead a couple of touchdown drives being down 17 [points] to get us back into the ballgame.”

Kickoff set for Tennessee game

Only one of South Alabama’s remaining games was without an established kickoff time heading into this week, but that is no longer the case. It was announced Monday the Jaguars’ game at Tennessee Nov. 20 will begin at 6:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised by ESPNU. This will mark the second time the two teams have met. South played the Vols close in Knoxville in 2013, losing 31-24. Of the Jags’ remaining games, they will play at Appalachian State this week, beginning at 1:30 p.m. CST, and close out the season Friday, Nov. 26 at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Coastal Carolina in a 2:30 p.m. game.

Going for it on fourth down

Say this for South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack: He’s not afraid to keep his offense on the field — and his punting unit on the sidelines — when facing a fourth-down situation. That certainly was evident last Saturday against Troy when the Jaguars converted six of eight fourth-down conversion attempts. For the year, the Jags have converted 19 of 28 fourth-down conversion attempts (68 percent), while opponents are nine of 16 (56 percent). South Alabama ranks No. 24 nationally in the category.

Tolbert 1,000 yards again

Jalen Tolbert became the first South Alabama receiver to record back-to-back seasons of 1,000 yards receiving when he caught four passes for 64 yards against Troy, giving him 58 catches for 1,032 yards and six touchdowns. Last season he had 64 catches for 1,085 yards and eight touchdowns. He currently ranks No. 4 nationally in receiving yards and No. 5 in receiving yards per game (114.7).