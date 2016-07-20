It’s probably hard to find someone who actually looks forward to going to the dentist, but the Nappie Award winner for best dentist has created an atmosphere in his office to help stymie the chattering teeth of some of his patients.

The relationships Dr. Richard Noblet builds with patients have served him well in his 40-plus years of practice. Noblet credits relationships and the family atmosphere his staff helps create with easing the anxiety some face when lying on a retractable chair. Many nervous patients, he said, have had a previous bad experience with a dentist. Noblet said he works to make them feel more comfortable.

“We try to explain everything we’re going to do before we do it,” Noblet said. “We spend a lot of time with our patients.”Both Noblet and his wife, Mellie, give a lot of the credit to his employees.

“The coolest thing is the staff,” Mellie Noblet said. “He’s blessed with girls who care. It gets to be like a family.”

Noblet said it’s this patient care that makes it a great office.

“It’s the way we care for our patients and take an interest in them,” he said. “Their kids and grandkids come to us.”

He said he got interested in dentistry after hearing his French teacher’s twin sons talk about it.

“I had a really good dentist growing up,” he said. “I thought it would be a good profession.”

The Jacksonville, Florida, native attended dental school at Emory, where he met Mellie. From there, he completed a general dentistry rotation residency at the U.S. Public Health Hospital in Boston, then served in the U.S. Public Health Service for two years in Mobile.

Mellie and Richard had plans to move to New Orleans, but the compassion they felt from doctors and friends here after their first son was diagnosed with an illness changed their minds.

“The community surrounded us with love,” he said. The couple has been married 46 years and lived in Mobile for 35.

Another interesting aspect of his practice is Noblet gets to work alongside his son, Chad. Noblet, or “Dr. Dad” as he’s referred to in the office, said it’s great to have his son, or “Dr. Chad,” working with him. He added they have a great working relationship.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” Noblet said. “We enjoy working together. We talk about cases daily together.”

Noblet is an active member of Ashland Place United Methodist Church, serving on its administrative board. He’s on the board of the Child Advocacy Center and is also a member of Rotary International.

In addition, Noblet is a graduate of the Foundation for Advanced Continuing Education, a member of the American Dental Association and the Alabama Dental Association, a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry and a member and former president of the Mobile Area Dental Society. He is also a Fellow of the International College of Dentistry, which extends Fellowship by invitation after peer review and recognition of the dentist’s “outstanding professional achievement, meritorious service and dedication to the continued progress of dentistry for the benefit of humankind,” according to the Noblet Family Dental website.