Photo | Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show via Facebook

Forgive me, forgive me. I have been off for a few weeks. Life is hard for a gossip columnist. You have to lurk in dark, smoky bars or even worse, on social media, to find the good scoop, and sometimes those conditions really start taking a toll on you. I needed a break to get recharged, and I am happy to report my battery is now full and my gossip cup is overflowing.

So let me pour you some!

Winner, winner, sushi dinner

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show delighted dog lovers this past weekend, as the “best of the best” of our four-legged friends pranced around with their handlers trying to prove why they were the “best in show.”

Everyone, of course, pulled for their breed of choice with the German Shorthaired Pointer, Samoyed and West Highland White Terrier all performing best in their respective groups. But in the end, it was a Pekingnese named Wasabi who became top dog and was named the overall winner.

Of course, this set the internet on fire. With people questioning if poor Wasabi was a “real dog.” BuzzFeed ran an article with the headline, “The Winner of The Westminster Dog Show Was This Thing,” which featured mean tweets calling him a “reluctant dustmop” and “a blonde wig someone found in the Walmart parking lot.” Wasabi burn!

There was also talk of cultural appropriation, or misappropriation, as there often is on the Twitter, because White owners had named a Chinese breed after a Japanese condiment.

CNN anchor John Berman was miffed a Lab or Golden Retriever had never won and this is the fifth time a “rarefied” and “inbred” Pekingnese had won, including Wasabi’s grandfather.

(Geez, this seems breedist!)

But Wasabi seemed unfazed by the criticism and is enjoying his newfound fame. His handler said Wasabi showed “sparkle.”

But why am I telling you this? Well, one of Wasabi’s listed owners is from Fairhope and is a sister to Krispy Kreme heir and Gulf Coast resident Mac McAleer, the former significant other of Lucy Buffett and creator/mayor of Gumbo Key, which was the “mythical island boat concert” once held in Orange Beach.

McAleer wrote on social media after the big win, “Congratulations to my sweet sister Sandra Middlebrooks of Fairhope, Al…The big winner at Westminster last night!!!!Wasabi!!!”

Now that I know “this thing” is a local, well, Wasabi, if anyone talks bad about you, we are coming for them. You may be a dustmop but you are OUR dustmop!

Speaking of winners

Mobilians were getting into the Olympic spirit this week as local swimmer and UMS-Wright alum Paige Madden placed second in the 400-meter freestyle at the Olympic Trials in Omaha, finishing just behind five-time gold medalist Katie Ledecky. Not too shabby!

This win should guarantee Madden a spot on Team USA, which will head to the Tokyo games later this summer (though officials have not announced the team just yet).

Congrats, Paige! The entire city is behind you and we can’t wait to cheer you on!

Spotted on the Boulevard

One of my spies has witnessed some very strange things on Airport Boulevard lately. Maybe it’s the heat? At the Airport and I-65 exit, said spy saw both a man dancing on top of his car and a female pedestrian dancing in the middle of the street as she jammed out to her iPhone. These were two separate incidents on two different days.

The spy also witnessed a man throwing up in a parking lot at Airport and University, which is gross enough, but then several seagulls (aka sky rats) swooped in and started eating the puke, which made the spy also want to vomit. Note to self: Never eat a seagull. Or puke in a parking lot in the middle of the day on Airport. Not that I really needed to note that to myself, but still good words to live by.

OK, kids, that’s all I got this week. It’s good to be back. And just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ Wasabi lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!